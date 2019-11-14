Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12:40 p.m., Albany — Deputies were called to a Crabtree Road residence in Albany for a dispute. Deputies discovered and arrested Tiffaney Reffett, age 36, of Chillicothe for outstanding warrants from Vinton and Hocking Counties. Reffett was transported to the Vinton County Line and released to the Vinton County Sheriff's Office.

Ohio University Police:

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12 p.m., OU Human Resources — Complainant reports possible payroll fraud.

7:35 p.m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Kevin J. McKernan for failure to yield.

Athens Police Department:

Thursday, Nov. 14

2:38 a.m., Cardinal Lane — Officers responded to 3 Cardinal Lane for a report of damage to a parked vehicle. A report was taken. 

