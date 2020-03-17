Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, March 13
12:20 a.m., Little Hocking — A resident of Houston Road called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reporting that some trees on his property was timbered. A report was taken.
3:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street for a report of a protection order violation. The complainant stated that her ex-husband has been contacting her via phone and showed up at her residence. Deputies found probable cause to arrest Kevin Morrison, 66, of Athens for violating a protection order. Morrison was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
9:03 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies responded to Broadway Street for a report of a verbal dispute. The complainant stated that a female friend had shown up at his residence who was intoxicated and causing problems. The female suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. The complainant stated that he only wished for the female to be removed off from the property. Deputies spoke with the suspect and verbally served her with the trespass complaint. At this time, the female did not wish to make a statement.
1:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to OhioHealth O’Bleness Memorial Hospital on a report of an assault that occurred and that the victim was still there. Deputies arrived, a report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
11:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for an activated commercial intrusion alarm. On scene, the building was found to be secure with no evidence of tampering or forced entry. The matter was determined to be a false alarm.
7:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to South Canaan Road for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact.
Saturday, March 14
8:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Towns’ End Coffee Shop on Rock Riffle Road due to a report of a male subject passed out behind the wheel of the car. Upon arrival, deputies observed a clear glass pipe with a white residue inside of it commonly used to smoke methamphetamine on the front passenger seat and a jar of green leafy substance on the driver’s side floor board labeled, “DANK BANK,” all in plain view. Deputies seized the drug paraphernalia, then woke up the driver. Athens County EMS evaluated the driver, while a search of the vehicle was conducted. Further drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and illegal prescription tablets were found as well. Suspected narcotics were seized and sent to the BCI Crime Lab and charges will be pursued through Athens Count Grand Jury, pending lab results.
9:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road on a report of a verbal dispute with the intoxicated caller requesting an EMS for a hand injury. Deputies arrived on scene and resolved the dispute, the caller was transported to the hospital by EMS for the injury to his hand and intoxication. Deputies cleared the scene.
10:30 a.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a theft of tools. The caller reported that approximately $2,000 worth of tools were taken from his vehicle. The caller does not know exactly when they were taken or where his vehicle was parked when the tools were taken. There was no damage or forced entry to the vehicle. The case is currently active.
1:44 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville in regards to a suicidal male. The male was located at the boat ramp on Frost Road. Upon talking to the male he advised that he has no desire to harm himself. The male advised of some medical issues that he’s having and stated that his family has become so controlling that they won’t allow him to go anywhere or do anything. An adult friend arrived at our location and ultimately the two left together. The male agreed to go speak with a councilor. I spoke to his family and advised of the outcome.
2:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Alexander Township for a suicide threat. The caller stated that their niece had made references to hanging herself on social media. On scene, deputies had negative contact with anyone at the residence. With no additional locations provided to check on, deputies resumed patrol.
4:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road outside Athens for a disorderly male. The caller stated that her adult son was on drugs and bothering everyone. On scene, deputies were advised that the son had left prior to their arrival. The caller did not want her son to get into any criminal trouble but wanted him to leave. She advised that she would call back if he returned and additional assistance was needed.
2:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a possible impaired driver. The caller stated that a man had got his vehicle stuck in the grass near her apartment. He was revving the engine and making noise. She believed he may have been intoxicated. On scene, deputies located the vehicle but the driver was not present or able to be positively identified. The vehicle’s registration did not come back to a nearby residence. The caller advised that she would call back if the driver returned and if there appeared to be any more problems.
1:44 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble for a possible assault in progress. The caller stated that two men appeared to be hitting a woman in the park. On scene, deputies were advised that the men had run off and the woman had left the area. Deputies checked the woman’s residence but had negative contact. Neither of the males nor the woman were able to be located. With no involved parties to speak with, deputies resumed patrol pending contact from any alleged victim.
1:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road outside Athens for a report of possible prowlers. The caller stated that they believed people were on the roof of his camper trying to get in. On scene, deputies found no evidence that anyone had been outside the camper. The incident was determined to be unfounded. Drug use or mental health issues were suspected to be a factor but could not be substantiated at that time.
Sunday, March 15
1:27 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Monk Road. On arrival, two males were identified. Both were advised of the complaint but neither was doing anything illegal. Deputy returned to patrol.
11:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies assisted EMS on a medical call in Athens. On arrival EMS stated the male was suicidal. After evaluating the male, he did qualify for a blue slip. Male subject was transported to the hospital for the slip and medical issues.
7:25 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of a resident’s email being hacked. The complainant advised that several friends and routine contacts of theirs had received suspicious emails from the complainant asking for money. The complainant had not sent any of the emails during the time. The complainant changed their password to the account and reviewed the security settings at that time. A report was completed in this case for any further issues that may arise.
10:58 a.m., Athens — Capstone Manager called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reporting that sometime overnight, someone drove over a curb on their property causing minor damage to the property. A report was taken.
8 p.m., Millfield — A male contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that his neighbor yelled and cursed at him. He did not want contact made with the neighbor, but just wanted a report filed.
8:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a male in The Plains yelling and destroying an apartment with a hammer. Deputies responded to scene and located the male who advised deputies that he was destroying his apartment because it was evil. The male was suffering from extensive mental illness and was in a state of crisis at that time. Deputies transported the male to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital to be cleared medically and to speak with a Hopewell Counselor. The apartment complex management was contacted and responded to scene to assess the damages and secure the apartment. This matter will be referred for charges once estimates of damages are received by the management.
7:57 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were requested for extra patrol at the old Chauncey School in reference to several juveniles in the parking lot riding bicycles. No criminal activity was observed during the patrol times.
10:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a patrol request for a residence in The Plains in reference to suspicious activity. The caller advised they believed persons were going through their trash and messing around their residence. Deputies patrolled the area throughout the night but did not locate any persons in the area or other suspicious activity.
11:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies made contact on Blossom Lane with two neighbors involved in an ongoing dispute. Deputies attempted to speak with each party and to diffuse the situation. Based on complaints made, nothing criminal has occurred and this is a civil issue at this point.
11:40 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence on Main Street. The caller advised the vehicle pulled off the roadway near their residence and had the hood up on the car. Deputies located the vehicle and spoke with the owner/operator whom advised they were having mechanical issues and was waiting on the vehicle to cool down before leaving. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Johnson Road for a suspicious person. The caller advised that a male was seen on a mountain bike carrying items. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
6:12 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Johnson Road for an alarm. Deputies found the building to be secured and no signs of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
2:33 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were sent to a Millfield residence to conduct a well being check. Deputies made contact with the male occupant. It was determined that there was no reason for deputies to be there.
12:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Route 691 on a report of a trespasser at an AirBNB. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the manager and involved person it was found to be a scheduling error and the persons where allowed to be there.
Monday, March 16
2:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on Union Lane. Deputies met with the complainant whom suffers from extreme mental illness and learned that no burglary had occurred at that time. The subject was advised to cease to calling unless an actual emergency or crime was occurring, and was also offered to be put in contact with a counselor. The subject declined any assistance and advised they would contact their counselor in the morning.
Athens Police Department
Sunday, March 15
3:18 a.m. — Officers responded to North Congress Street on a report of a stolen vehicle. A bronze 2008 Acura TLS was reported stolen.
4:29 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of an active burglary at 24 Strouds Run Road. A report was taken.
5:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a burglary that occurred at 15 1/2 S Congress St. A backpack with Bose earbuds and an Alessis keyboard, worth a total of $400, was reported stolen.
2:26 p.m. — Officers responded to 526 Carriage Hill Drive for a report of a vehicle that was entered overnight. Two pairs of sunglasses and $10 in change was reported stolen.
