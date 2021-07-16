Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
11:45 a.m., Coolville — A report was taken in reference to a stolen portable oxygen concentrator. The caller stated the machine was in a truck and was last seen on 07-11-2021.
1:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth in The Plains for a possible dispute. A patrol of the area was done but no one was found to be arguing.
2:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave. in The Plains for a possible drug overdose. On arrival units spoke with the suspect but observed no signs of impairment or drug use. This call was unfounded.
2:35 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Center Street in New Marshfield for an animal complaint. The caller stated that her neighbor’s roosters were coming on her property,causing problems. Deputies spoke with the other involved party and advised them to keep their roosters in a pen. No further action was taken.
3:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated while he was fishing, somebody cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle. A report was taken, and no leads exist at this time.
4:05 p.m., Athens — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that sometime in the night prior his vehicle window was broken. He was the incident documented.
4:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road for an alarm. Deputies spoke with a worker who was on the scene. She advised it was a false alarm. Units resumed patrol.
5:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road in reference to a male having feelings of harming himself. The male was located and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
6:23 p.m., Athens — A male caller advised that a male was on his property that he had a trespass complaint against. Upon speaking with individuals that live on the property advised that allowed the male on the property to drop off his child. They were advised in the future to make other arrangements.
6:50 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Center Street in New Marshfield for a landlord/tenant dispute. The caller stated that her landlord was mad that she was a few dollars short on rent. She advised he turned her water off. The water was turned back on, and the landlord was warned about turning his tenant’s water off.
9:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a fireworks complaint. Deputies made contact with the involved party who was advised of the issue. He stated he would not let anymore off. No further action was taken.
11:25 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Rd. in New Marshfield for a patrol request. Deputies sat in the area and patrolled multiple areas observing no sounds of gunshots or fireworks.
Thursday, July 15
1:39 a.m., Stewart — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to OH-144 in Stewart for an alarm at Poston’s Carryout. Deputies checked the business and found it to be secure.
1:57 a.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Seventh Street in Jacksonville for a report of an attempted assault that occurred at the Jacksonville Park. Deputies spoke with the victim who only wished for this incident to be on file. Deputies determined there was no physical evidence that an assault had occurred. Units resumed patrol.
11:49 a.m., Albany — A resident of Hebbardsville Road reported a boat and trailer stolen from his driveway. The caller stated he is in the process of moving and had some items at the end of his driveway that he was getting rid of but the boat was not part of that. This case is still under investigation.
12:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Banjo Hill Road in reference to several 911 calls with no one on the line. Upon arrival units spoke with the homeowners and found that one of them had their phone in their pocket and it was calling 911. No further action needed.
1:47 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Job and Family Services for an unruly female. On arrival, the 62 year old female was being verbally abusive toward staff. After a few minutes deputies spoke with her and ended up transporting her to a residence in Nelsonville. No further action needed.
2:59 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone in regards to a neighbor dumping trash in his dumpster. The caller advised he only wish to have the incident documented at this time. No further action was taken.
4:23 p.m., The Plains — A male reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains. This matter is under investigation.
5:17 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Seminary Road in Coolville for an agency assist. Vienna Police Department advised a vehicle at this location was involved in a hit-skip. Deputies checked the residence and had negative with the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
6:16 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a theft in the Millfield area. Deputies are awaiting photos from the victim of the suspects.
6:52 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of an active assault on West Bailey Road. Deputies located the victim after she returned to her home inside the city of Athens. The victim initially indicated that she wished to pursue charges, however she became increasingly uncooperative when deputies asked further questions about the incident and the people that were involved. The victim ultimately refused to provide further information, and she told deputies that she didn’t want any additional investigation into the incident.
7:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road for a dispute. The caller stated that he left a note in a male’s vehicle telling him not to park in the grass. He advised the male confronted him about it and followed him around the property with a gun in his pocket. Deputies asked the caller if the male made threats with the gun or pointed it at him he said no. Ultimately both individuals were separated and advised to leave each other alone.
8:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Spreading Oaks Village for a trespassing complaint. The alleged trespasser agreed to leave the residence for the evening.
8:39 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office transported a prisoner with an active arrest warrant that was arrested in Meigs county. The prisoner was transported from Rainbow Lake Road in Shade to SEORJ.
9:42 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a loud noise complaint. Deputies spoke with the subjects at the residence. Deputies asked the subjects to turn the music down they stated they would. No further action was taken.
10:28 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carr Road in Nelsonville for a loud noise complaint. Deputies located where the music was coming from and asked the individuals to turn their music down. No further action was taken.
11:38 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield Road in New Marshfield for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies responded to the call and tagged the vehicle at the property owners request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.