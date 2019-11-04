Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Friday, Nov. 1
4:16, Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eleventh Street in Jacksonville for a theft report. The caller advised they had left for the store and returned to find that cash was missing off their table. Apartment maintenance personnel were allegedly scheduled to be in the apartment while she was gone. The incident is under further investigation.
7:51 p.m. — Units responded to Poston Road in The Plains for reported cattle in the roadway. Deputies observed a cow obstructing the roadway and attempted to contact the owner, unsuccessfully. The cow eventually went into the woods until deputies lost sight of it. No further action taken.
Saturday, Nov. 2
2:48 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Old Route 33 in Shade for a reported breaking and entering. The complainant stated that multiple items were taken from the house. This case remains under investigation.
5:34 p.m., Glouster — Units responded to High Street in Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with an active fight. This case is still being investigated.
7:35 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old Route 56 in New Marshfield for a report of a prowler. The complainant stated someone was attempting to open her front door. Deputies walked the property, unsuccessful in locating anyone. No further action taken.
Sunday, Nov. 3
4:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of trespassers cutting timber from a Gun Club Road property. Deputies responded to the area to meet with the property owner who was in the woods about a mile away from his residence. Deputies attempted to locate the property owner but were unable to locate him in the woods. The caller advised he would call back if the illegal loggers came back on his property. No further action was taken at that time.
8:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a report of theft. The caller reported someone was stealing timber from his property. There was no evidence to show that any timber had been stolen.
8:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey for a report of breaking and entering. Deputies contacted the homeowner and photographed the scene. No suspects have been determined at this time, and it is unknown if anything had been removed. Investigation is pending further leads.
9:45 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were advised that the Morgan County Sheriff's Office had picked up a male for an active Athens County warrant. Deputies met with MCSO units at the county line and retrieved the prisoner. Jason Stone, age 36, of Stewart was arrested and transported to the SEORJ without incident.
11:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a Gun Club Road residence for a theft report. The caller advised someone had stolen his mini dirt bike. The case is under further investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Nov. 2
12:32 p.m., Stimson Avenue — Officers responded to 48 E. Stimson Avenue for a report of a stolen bicycle.
Ohio University Police:
Friday, Nov. 1
7:01 p.m., O'Bleness Hospital — Citation issued to Jacob A. Weaver for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
10:37 p.m., Morton Hall — Michael J. Schwemmer was issued a citation for public urination.
Saturday, Nov. 2
12:20 a.m., Shafer Street — Citation issued to Angel M. Hayman for operating a vehicle under the influence.
11/2/19 12:20 am
1:11 .m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Matthew B. Moreaux for underage consumption/intoxication.
2:14 a.m., Crawford Hall — Report taken for an assault. Male transported to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital by Athens County EMS.
1:11 p.m., Stocker Hall — Report taken for theft of a bicycle.
Sunday, Nov. 3
1:07 a.m., Race Street — Citation issued to David C. Loos for disorderly conduct/intoxication. Fake ID collected for destruction.
