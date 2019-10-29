Athens Police Department:
Tuesday, Oct. 29
9:36 p.m., West State Street — APD responded to Athens Middle School to take a report of threatening messages that were sent to a student over the weekend by another student.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
4:33 a.m., East State Street — Randy Sidders reported a theft from his residence. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Oct. 29
10 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a report of a possible assault. An investigation is pending on the case.
10:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Old Route 33 in reference to a report of vehicles entered during the night. Contact was made with the complainant advising both vehicles were locked and only a few items were noticed to be taken.
11:47 a.m., Glouster — A report of a John Deere mower found in the yard of a Congress Run Road residence in Glouster was received. Deputies met with the property owner who advised he was working in his yard and noticed the mower sitting off the side of his driveway. He stated that he mowed his yard the prior day and it was not there at that time. Found was an older John Deere 216 model M00216T316550 mower with chains on the rear tires. The chains were worn from being driven on roadway.
2:21 p.m., Athens — Units responded to O’Bleness Hospital for a report of an assault that had occurred in The Plains. Deputies took statements and photographs of the injuries sustained. This case is under further investigation.
4:46 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road for a domestic dispute. The caller advised that deputies had already been to the property earlier in the day to deal with a property dispute between he and his son, who lived next door. The caller reported after deputies left the scene, the son came over to his property and physically assaulted him and made multiple verbal threats of physical violence. A physical dispute then followed. Multiple witness statements were provided. Robert Kiser Jr., age 27, of Nelsonville, was placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Campbell Road for an active dispute. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who wished to pursue charges for domestic violence. Deputies obtained a written statement and photographic evidence for the case. Deputies later located Kevin D. McDonald, age 20, of The Plains at a nearby residence. McDonald was transported to SEORJ and booked for domestic violence and criminal damaging.
