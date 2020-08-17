Athens City Police Department
Friday, Aug. 14
4:49 p.m. — Officers responded to East State Street for a theft report. A prescription drug was reported stolen.
3:18 p.m. — Officers received a report of mail theft from the mailbox at 36 Cable Lane. Several checks were reported stolen and a report was filed.
2:37 p.m. — Officers responded to an inactive burglary at 89 W. Union St. A projector, a TV, speakers, two guitars and a long board were reported stolen at an estimated total cost of $915.
9:12 p.m. — Officers responded to Seaman's on West Union Street for a menacing report.
Saturday, Aug. 15
1:38 a.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a theft complaint. A wallet with two debit cards, one credit card and Ohio University ID was reported stolen.
Sunday, Aug. 16
2:53 a.m. — Officers responded to 191 W. State St. for a trespassing and theft complaint. A black ring worth an estimated $200 was reported stolen.
3:52 a.m. — Officers responded to 46 First Street for a prowler complaint. A report was taken and no charges filed.
7:50 a.m. — Officers responded to West Carpenter Street for an active aggravated burglary. Nicholas Arms, 25, of Athens, and Kyle Brooks, 19, also of Athens, were arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where bond has been set for both men at $50,055 cash or surety.
Athens County Sheriff's Office
Saturday, Aug. 15
9:45 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of criminal damaging from Taylor Road. The caller reported that the passenger rear window of his 2020 Toyota Tundra was busted out over night.
10:48 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to S. Plains Road in reference to an open door. Arrived and did find an open door in the bottom of the old gymnasium. The lights were on and it did appear that the building looked like it was being cleaned out. A search was made for anyone inside. Negative contact with any persons. Door was shut and secured.
11:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Campbell Road for a report of suicidal threats. The caller advised that she had called earlier to report her boyfriend making suicidal threats. Her boyfriend had returned but when she called the Sheriff's Office, her boyfriend had taken off on foot into the woods. The caller advised that the boyfriend was highly intoxicated and that she didn't believe that he was suicidal and that he was just afraid of getting arrested. Deputies checked the area around the residence but was unable to locate the male. The caller was advised to call back when he returned. Units returned to patrol.
10:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Lane in regards to a dispute between two males and a female. Upon arriving, made contact and was advised by all parties that there was no issue. It was a child exchange and the parties were talking when deputies arrived. All parties advised that they were fine and no one expressed any fear of the other and denied any type of dispute.
10:56 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville, for a 911 open line. Central Communications advised that on call back, faint voices could be heard in the background but no obvious sounds of distress. Deputies checked the residence to make sure things were alright. The elderly resident advised everything was fine and said she was just watching TV. She suspected it was either phone trouble or an accidental dial. No further assistance was needed.
4:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township, in regards to a suspicious female in the area. Deputies located the female, and observed her strange behavior and strange comments. The female was transported to O'Blenness Hospital for an evaluation.
7:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Self Storage, in The Plains, in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. The victim advised his storage unit had been damaged, and entered. It is unknown if anything has been taken from the unit at this time. The victim stated he is going to go through the unit and determine if anything was taken.
11:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to E. Scatter Ridge Road for a noise complaint. The caller reported a house with loud music and underage drinking. Deputies patrolled the area but found the house to be quiet, with no evidence of any party going on. No further action needed.
11:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a loud music complaint. Deputies parked in front of the address given, but found the house to be dark with no loud music coming from inside. With no evidence of any criminal act present, Deputies resumed patrol.
11:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. First Street for a loud music complaint. The caller called multiple times reporting that the neighbor directly across the street was playing music so loud it was rattling her windows. On scene, Deputies found the house to be quiet. The homeowner said that they were playing music earlier, but he was done and putting the kids to bed. He was warned that any additional complaints, could result in further action. No further calls were received.
Sunday, Aug. 16
1:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to W. Second Street for a report of a domestic dispute. The caller advised that her boyfriend was intoxicated and that he became angry with her and then damaged her vehicle. The caller advised that the male had left prior to deputies arrival. The female advised that no physical violence had occurred or threats of violence. The female caller stated that she did not wish to purse criminal charges on the damage to the vehicle. Units patrolled the area in attempt to locate the male.Negative contact was made.
10:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a report of a person with an altered mental status. Deputies made contact with the subject at his families residence. The subject at that time was calm and in a normal mental state. Deputies offered to put the subject in contact with a counselor, however they declined. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to North Coolville Ridge twice in regards to subjects messing around an abandoned residence. The caller reported two white males in a red van with a temporary plate stopping at the said residence and looking around the perimeter and vehicles. The caller confronted the subjects the first time and they left. Patrolled the area and did not locate the vehicle. After patrolling the area, deputy was dispatched to a different call so they cleared the area. A short time later, was dispatched back to Coolville Ridge on another complaint that the subjects were back. Patrolled the area again and sat stationary for approximately 30 minutes. Again did not locate the subjects or vehicle. Passed the information on to my relief unit.
2:20 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Jacobs Lane in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller was a neighbor and was not able to provide the address. Checked two locations given by dispatch, and both denied any dispute. The caller advised that it was a verbal dispute and one party left as the call was being dispatched. Unable to locate the correct residence, and reported acts of violence, cleared the scene. No further calls were made in regards to this incident.
4:27 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Library, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller believed they saw a person standing in the bushes and thought it was suspicious. Deputies patrolled and checked the building, but found no person in the bushes. No further action was needed.
2:01 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Valley Street for a domestic dispute. A father was in a verbal argument with his adult son that still lived with him. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties. No physical violence had occurred, and no criminal act was reported. Parties were warned that a physical dispute could result in domestic violence charges. Deputies spoke with the family on possible avenues they could take to remedy the ongoing issues. No further action was needed.
4:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Route 123 for a theft report. Upon making contact, the caller advised this was in reference to a report she had previously filed. She was advised to follow up with the original deputy. Also on scene was a male subject that advised he willingly gave money to another female to attempt to buy back the stolen item, however he did not wish to pursue criminal charges. The male was advised since he willingly gave the money, no crime had been committed.
4:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report where the caller advised he had firearms stolen. This matter is under investigation.
3:58 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road for a well being check. Contact was made with the female who advised she was OK, and did not need assistance.
1:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report where hand tools were stolen from a vehicle in The Plains. At this time there are no leads in this case.
6:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested to assist Hopewell Health,in transporting one of their clients on a pink slip. Deputies met with the subject and transported them to O'Bleness, without further incident.
1:06 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to High Street, in Jacksonville, in reference to a male subject calling in to report his wife making threats to kill herself by way of prescription pills or firearms. Upon Deputies arrival, they made contact with the female subject who was upset after her adult son said mean things to her during a verbal dispute.The female confirmed she wanted to harm herself over the argument. The female was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS where a Blue-Slip was completed. No further actions were needed.
Monday, Aug. 17
4:24 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Railroad Street in reference to an active dispute. Upon deputies arrival, parties had left the area and separated. No further actions were needed.
4:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were patrolling the storage units in The Plains in reference to open doors. Upon checking the doors, no subjects were found inside the storage units.No further actions were needed.
