Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, April 13
4:58 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Route 682 for a well being check. The caller stated that he believed that his mother needed a mental health evaluation due to her erratic behavior. Deputies spoke with the female and it was determined that she did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. Units returned to patrol.
6:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in reference to a drug overdose complaint. Individual who believed to have overdosed, was given NARCAN. Individual then left residence and fled area in an unknown direction. Area was patrolled attempting to locate subject, but they were not located. A BOLO was sent out in the event this individual was observed so proper medical care could be provided.
10:03 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Rock Street in reference to a death notification to the next of kin for Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia. Notification was delivered and no further actions were needed.
12:10 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a theft report from a resident in the Coolville area. The victim advised that his firearm was taken from his vehicle and noticed it gone the day before. The victim did not have a serial number for the firearm at the time of the report to place into LEADS. No further actions were needed at this time.
12:51 p.m., Albany — Deputies were requested to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen car that was used in a burglary which ended in a shooting. Upon arrival deputies made contact with Meigs County who advised that the scene was secure at this time. No further actions were needed.
4:49 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a parking complaint on Route 50. After attempting to contact the owner of the vehicle, deputies tagged the vehicle and advised the property owner that it could be towed after four hours. No further action needed.
6:17 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Route 550 for a reported loose dog in the roadway. Deputies were unable to find any loose animals, and returned to patrol
8:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a well-being check. Deputies found that person to be in good health, and asked that he call his relative.
11:07 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in reference to a third party complaint of an assault. Units attempted all methods of making contact with the victim, but were unsuccessful. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Monday, April 13
12:44 p.m. — Angela Strock called the department for a report of a stolen license plate. The plate number is HAX1056, and it is an Ohio plate.
3:09 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen parking meter on South College Street.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, April 6
1:42 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at Ellis Hall. The system was found to be normal upon arrival. OU Maintenance and OUPD were on scene.
5:25 p.m. — Crews received a call that a neighbor’s house on Maplewood Drive was on fire. The resident had actually lit a pile of leaves on fire, which had been extinguished before the fire department arrived.
10:18 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at Luchs Hall. Upon entering room 431, where the alarm was indicating, it was undetermined what set off the detector.
Wednesday, April 8
3:11 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for mulch on fire at the OU Inn. The mulch was put out.
5:25 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a report of open burning at 12 S. May Ave. There was a commercial burner with a screen on it, but no smoke.
10:09 p.m. — The department received a call from a resident at River Park Apartments, who said he couldn’t get his stove to shut off. Crews were dispatched to shut off the gas. Maintenance was found out front, smoking a cigarette, and said he did not know of the issue. The resident had turned the knob in the wrong direction on the stove.
Thursday, April 9
3:34 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire alarm at Johnson Hall. OUPD advised the system was being worked on.
Saturday, April 11
1:42 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at 39 S. Court St. No alarms were found upon arrival, but upstairs in the apartment there was found massive amounts of marijuana smoke. No alarms found.
Nelsonville Police Department
Saturday, April 11
12:09 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street on a report of a person dancing in the middle of the street. They were unable to locate anyone.
12:22 a.m. — Officer made a traffic stop on Lake Hope Drive for no visible registration. The driver recently purchased the vehicle and was given a verbal warning due to the BMV being closed.
2:34 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to East Canal Street for a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle and the driver. After speaking with the driver they determined the driver was not impaired.
2:40 a.m. — Officer responded to 900 East Canal Street for a report of a bicycle being stolen which was captured on video. Officers located the bicycle and returned the bicycle. They then continued checking the area and located two juveniles who were wearing the same clothing as the two in the video. Additional items were located that were removed from a construction site. All items were returned, the juveniles were returned home, and they were advised charges were being filed with Juvenile Court.
2:48 p.m. — Officer conducted a well-being check on Elm Rock Road on an adult male based on a call from his mother. The officer was unable to locate the male but did speak with a neighbor who just saw the male leave on a bicycle. The neighbor was asked to have the male call his mother.
4:55 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on the 200 block of Fort Street between a male and a female. It was reported to only be a verbal argument. A resident wanted the male to leave and he complied.
6:11 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a male who appeared to be intoxicated and was staggering down the road. When the officer arrived he was told by a witness the male stripped down completely naked and a person in a silver pickup truck picked the male up. The officer checked the area for the silver pickup truck but was not able to locate it.
7:25 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street for a shoplifter. The business reported a female had concealed items in her purse but did not want to pursue criminal charges.
8:50 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for what was reported as gun shots. It was determined there was a dispute, a male had slammed a door, and as a result several glass vases fell from a shelf and broke. The resident requested the male to leave and he complied.
Sunday, April 12
12:02 a.m. — While on patrol an officer observed a male standing at the rear of the Food Pantry on Chestnut Street. The male advised he and his girlfriend had been arguing so he left to get some exercise.
12:59 a.m. — Officer observed a male walking in the alley between Poplar Street and Chestnut Street pulling a suitcase and other items. The male stated he pulled the items from the trash.
1:39 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for assistance from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office concerning an attempted theft on Carbon Hill-Buchtel Road. Officers were given a description of a vehicle involved and found a similar vehicle on the Public Square. Officers stopped that vehicle then learned the HCSO was out with the actual suspect vehicle on Chestnut Street. Officers then assisted them on Chestnut Street.
10:30 a.m. — Officers responded to Speedway for a person who was disrupting the customers. The person denied the behavior. Officers assisted Speedway staff with issuing this person a ban notice from the store.
11:30 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver on South Harper Street. Officers did locate the driver and discussed the matter with her.
12:39 p.m. — Officer responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a suspicious male taking parts from an abandoned vehicle. Nobody was on the property when the officer arrived but the officer was able to locate the person reported to have been on the property a short while later.
1:39 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Fort Street for a 911 hang-up call. The call to 911 was unintentional.
3:09 p.m. — Officer responded to a dispute on Starr Drive. Both parties reported it was only a verbal argument. The male half stated he would leave to allow the issue to cool down.
4:50 p.m. — While on patrol an officer observed a male juvenile who is supposed to be on house arrest. The juvenile was instructed to return home and Juvenile Court was notified of the contact.
5:49 p.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street at Poplar Street for a report of a male trying to kick out the windshield of a vehicle. Officers learned this male was trying to use the vehicle and the female owner told him he could not. The male became upset and began throwing a “temper tantrum” which included damaging the windshield. The female stated she did not want a report for the damage but simply wanted her key back.
7:35 p.m. — Officers went to Fayette Street to conduct a well-being check on a female per the request of a family member. When they received no response at the door they summoned help from maintenance staff to enter. The female was located unconscious on the floor and ACEMS was summoned to transport her to the hospital.
8:00 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1100 block of Poplar Street for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival a male, who the call was about, voluntarily left the property.
10:48 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a fight call on the 700 block of East Canal Street. Both parties had left the area prior to the officers arriving.
Monday, April 13
1:52 p.m. — Officer responded to a dispute at a residence on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. The dispute was over one party using all of the hot water. Parties were advised this was a civil matter they would need to address with the landlord.
2:02 p.m. — Officer responded to Jefferson Street for a report 4 juveniles had thrown a can of 7-Up at a vehicle. Contact was made with the juveniles who all denied doing this. The 4 were advised of the stay at home order and told to return to their residences.
2:12 p.m. — Officer responded to the 500 block of Poplar Street for a discarded syringe. It was retrieved and properly disposed.
2:31 p.m. — Officer responded back to the 1000 block of Poplar Street. The resident reported his landlord threatened to evict them over the large volume of calls made to the police department about them. The tenant stated he just wanted it on record. This was followed up by the landlord calling the police department to confirm the residents were warned about their behavior.
2:42 p.m. — Officer took a call from a landlord about a tenant locking him out of the rental unit which was against the lease agreement. The landlord stated he believed there was criminal activity occurring in the residence and requested officers assist in searching the premises. The landlord was advised officers could not comply with the request as it was not legal for the officers to enter the dwelling based upon the circumstances.
4:51 p.m. — Officers responded to the storage units on East Canal Street for a theft. The complainant told the officers multiple items were missing from the unit.
5:12 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street for someone inside an abandoned residence. An adult female was inside along with a juvenile female. The juvenile was turned over to her guardian and criminal charges are pending.
5:45 p.m. — Officers responded to East Canal Street for a report of two individuals attempting to steal a bicycle from Sycamore/Summit Halls. They were confronted and fled and then were reported to have taken items from the construction site for the sewage plant.
5:59 p.m. — Officers were looking for the theft suspects and located an unresponsive male on the ground on Chestnut Street. A female approached them, identified herself as the man’s spouse, and reported he had a history of seizures. ACEMS was summoned and transported the male to Ohio Health in Athens.
7:18 p.m. — Officer responded to a loud noise complaint on West Washington Street.
7:19 p.m. — Officers responded to Adams Street concerning a female with a known mental health condition. While trying to return the female to her residence she became combative with the officers. Ultimately she was taken back to her residence and to the care of her husband.
8:32 p.m. — Officers returned back to West Washington Street for a report of threats being made as a result of the noise complaint. Parties were advised, as they lived in the same dwelling, they needed to address the issue with their landlord.
