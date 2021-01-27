Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Jan. 25
12:45 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies took a report of theft from a bank account. Complainant was advised to contact his bank and put a stop on the account. Caller made arrangements to send pertinent information regarding the fraudulent charges and made a criminal complaint. At this time, this matter is under investigation.
4:37 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake RD, in Athens, where the caller advised he was concerned for the mental well being of his girlfriend. Upon arrival, contact was made with both parties and had no indication that the female was a danger to herself or others was observed.
7:42 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road, in Athens, in reference to subjects passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the subjects who were asleep in a vehicle that was in the roadway. An odor of narcotics was coming from the vehicle and a search was conducted, and narcotics/drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and seized. The three subjects were then released from the scene. No further actions were needed.
3:15 p.m., Guysville – Deputies took a report of a stolen camper. No leads exist at this time.
3:47 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Lottridge Rd, in Coolville, for a well-being check on a child that had not been seen in school for about a month. Contact was made with the child and his parent, and the child was found to be in good health. The parent was warned that the child’s school will pursue truancy charges if he is not returned to school.
5:04 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Garfield ST, in New Marshfield, in regards to a unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint. The caller advised yesterday he allowed a friend to borrow his vehicle for several hours, but he has not returned it. This case remains under investigation.
5:07 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies took a report by phone, regarding possible child abuse. The case was confirmed to occur within Athens County jurisdiction and the case is under further investigation.
6:58 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Rite Aid, in The Plains, in regards to trespassing. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated a male was trespassing on the property. She said the male left prior to law enforcement’s arrival. She stated the male received a trespass complaint a few days ago. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male. Deputies advised the caller to call back if the male returns. No further action was taken.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
4:16 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Poston Rd, in The Plains, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that a man had knocked on her door asking for help but due to the late hour, she did not feel comfortable opening the door. While en route, the male flagged down Deputies out on the road. He stated he was trying to walk to a friend’s house in The Plains, but the weather had gotten much worse than he had expected. Due to cold temperatures, foggy conditions, and the man’s wet clothing, Deputies assisted him in getting to his destination. The man had no warrants and no evidence of any criminal activity was found. No further action needed.
5:00 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem RD, in Athens, in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Area was patrolled with negative contact. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:38 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to theft of a debit card. She stated that her debit card went missing sometime last night. She advised somebody used her debit card at the Chauncey Marathon yesterday around 7:30 pm. The case is under investigation.
4:36 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to the area of State Route 56 and Radford Road, in regards to a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described vehicle.
4:41 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 550, in Athens, in regards to suspicious activity. Deputies spoke with the caller. He stated that when he came home, he noticed his curtains were open. He said the curtains were closed when he left his residence. He stated that his kitchen floor was covered in oil. Deputies checked the residence no signs of forced entry were observed. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
5:19 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to the Athens County Common Pleas Court, in regards to an alarm. Deputies were advised the alarm was coming from the courtyard door. Deputies checked the courtyard door and found it to be secure. No further action was taken.
7:32 p.m., Athens – A male called the Sheriff’s Office, to report someone shining a laser at him. Deputies spoke with the caller. He stated that his neighbor was shining a red laser at him. Deputies did not observe any lasers. The male left the residence for the evening. No further action was taken.
11:37 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to East First Street, in The Plains, for a report of a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and did not observe any loud noises or any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
