Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 12
2:18 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that a friend was over at their residence and refused to leave. While in route, eputies were advised by the caller that the friend had left and no additional assistance was needed. Deputies patrolled the area for the friend that was reported to have been walking around intoxicated but had no contact with any persons.
2:50 a.m., Coolville – Deputies were advised a male subject was either passed out or sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of The CoolSpot. EMS and a nearby OSP unit responded to the location and collectively determined this male was not intoxicated nor high, and was not in need of medical attention. The male did advise he was sleeping at that location to get away from a domestic dispute that happened sometime earlier in the evening at his residence. There was nothing related to this matter. No further action taken.
3:13 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Shadow Creek Road in reference to assisting a homeowner with an animal problem. A raccoon chased the homeowners dog inside the residence and was now trapped in the laundry room. Deputies were able to use a dog crate the homeowner had on hand to capture said animal, then release it into the woods in the backyard. Neither the dog or raccoon had any apparent injuries from their encounter. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:19 a.m., Millfield – A deputy responded to Millfield area of SR13 on a deer in the roadway. Deputy patrolled the area locating the animal that had already been removed from the roadway. No further assistance needed.
8:28 a.m., Millfield – A deputy responded to Utah Ridge in reference to a person passed out in the drivers seat of a vehicle. Prior to arrival EMS was on scene who stated the driver was sleeping. No further assistance needed.
8:57 a.m., Guysville – A well-being check was done on a female on Bethany Ridge Rd. A unit spoke with the female and determined at that time there were no issues that required law enforcement assistance.
9:40 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies assisted a resident of Vinton County with retrieving a vehicle from some one she lent it to in Chauncey.
10:21 a.m., Millfield – settled a dispute over mail by phone. The complainant stated his grandmother was refusing to give him his mail that is being sent to her residence. A call was made to the grandmother who stated he was allowed to come and get his mail that she has never told him he couldn’t have it. No further action.
12:04 p.m., Glouster – caller reported an incident involving her name being used without authorization by someone she used to work for. The complainant was referred to Vinton County since that is where the crime occurred.No further actions needed.
1:37 p.m., The Plains – A deputy responded to The Plains area on a deceased female. The female was located inside her residence and found by a family member. The deceased female was removed and taken to Jaggers funeral home.
3:14 p.m., Nelsonville– suspicious person was reported on SR. 691. The caller stated a male had walked up her daughter’s driveway and looked in her car. Contact was made with the suspect on Salem Rd. who stated he had been to several residence trying to find someone that would let him use their phone so he could get a ride. While speaking with the male his grandfather arrived on scene to pick him up.
5:13 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to E. Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a theft of checks. This case remains under investigation.
9:55 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of theft. This case remains under investigation.
Athens City Police
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8:08 p.m. – Officers responded to E. State St. in reference to a Domestic Violence. Amy Howell, a 39-year-old female from Athens was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence.
Thursday, Feb. 13
3:01 a.m. – APD responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St. for a trespassing complaint. Leeann Bowen, 29 of Athens, was charged with criminal trespassing.
3:26 a.m. – ADP responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St. for a theft report.
