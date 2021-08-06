Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Aug. 4
1:36 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a complaint of harassment. Deputies made contact with caller, but the other alleged involved party was not observed or located.
10:55 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested to deliver message from the hospital to a residence on Beech Road in The Plains. Contact was made with the individual and the message was delivered.
11:25 a.m., The Plains — A resident on North Plains Road, The Plains called the Sheriff's Office about persons going through their yard. The caller reports persons walking to and from surrounding stores and using their yard as a short cut. The deputy spoke with the caller about possibly installing a privacy fence or signage, and the caller was advised to call back when the trespassing is occurring.
11:28 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a business in Albany regarding damage to a fence. The back of the fence had been cut with bolt cutters and the chain on the front of the fence had also been cut.
11:50 a.m., Coolville — A catalytic converter was reported stolen in Coolville. A report was filed and the incident is currently under investigation.
2:24 p.m., New Marshfield — A male reported that items were stolen from his rental property. This matter is under investigation.
2:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies arrested 33 year old Adam Blankenship for intoxication. Blankenship could not provide a sober person to care for him, so he was transported to Regional Jail for safety reasons.
3:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road to assist ACEMS with an incoherent male. Deputies assisted until they were no longer needed.
3:51 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains where a caller advised there was a male on the overpass. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:18 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to State Route 278 for a dispute. The caller stated that she and her daughter got into a verbal dispute. She advised no physical violence occurred. She did mention that her daughter has not taken her medication and has confused some family members with others. The female was blue slipped and transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
5:40 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Waterworks Hill in reference to a juvenile that had left the residence without permission. Glouster Police located the juvenile and he was eventually returned to the complainant.
8:04 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in regards to an unresponsive female. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. She advised the female left prior to deputies arrival. She stated she did not know who the female was but knew she was driving a silver truck. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle in question.
11:27 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Athens High School for a report of an open door. Units did locate an open door. Contact was made with a keyholder, who responded to the scene. The school was cleared and all doors were secured. Units resumed patrol.
11:46 p.m., Guysville — Deputies assisted Gallia County Sheriff's Office in returning a juvenile to his residence in Athens County.
Thursday, Aug. 5
7:18 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens in reference to a well-being check. The subject in question had left the residence prior to the deputies arrival. No direct threats were made, and deputies were unable to locate the subject.
9:29 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Old State Route 78 in Hollister in reference to motorcycle's crossing the complainant’s property.
12:48 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to State Route 329 in the Guysville area for a dispute. Once on scene units spoke with both parties who indicated the situation was only verbal. The male half decided to leave so as to let the situation calm down. No further action needed.
4:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Williams Road in Athens for an abandon vehicle complaint. The vehicle was tagged but the complainant called back in a short time later stating she was able to get in touch with an owner and they were going to remove it on 08-06-2021. No further action needed.
5:44 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke to a complainant regarding their spouse ordering/purchasing items in their name without their permission. The caller wished to have a report of the incident.
6:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check on a diabetic patient that had not been answering calls from out-of-town family members. The subject was found to be suffering from a diabetic issue and was transported by ACEMS.
6:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road to an elderly female, reporting that her son had turned her air conditioner on and tried to freeze her. Deputies spoke with the son, who advised that his mother told him to turn her air conditioner on. The elderly female stated she wanted her heat turned on and deputies assisted her with doing that. No further action was taken.
8:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The vehicle left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
9:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of vandalism from Elm Street in The Plains. This case was found to be civil in nature due to the suspect and victim being married. A report of the incident was taken.
10:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of an individual attempting to break into a box truck. Deputies found that the box truck was unsecured, however there were no evidence of any damage or theft. After the truck was secured, deputies spoke with multiple people in the area, but they were unable to establish any suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.