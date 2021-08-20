Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Aug. 18
3:52 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of an overdose. Units and EMS personnel arrived on scene. The male was transported to O'Bleness Memorial by ACEMS. Deputies did request a mental health evaluation to be completed. No further action taken.
5:34 a.m., Murray City — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was requested by OSP to assist with a vehicle crash on SR 78 between Murray City and Glouster. The driver reported very minor injuries, but required no medical attention. The vehicle was significantly damaged and needed to be recovered by a wrecker and then towed from scene. This was a one vehicle accident and the driver was the only person involved. State Route 78 was temporarily closed so the wrecker could safely operate, but was re-opened in 10 minutes.
6:26 a.m., Mineral — A deputy responded to Center Street in Mineral on a residential alarm. On arrival it appeared a tree limb was on the residence and due to the high water the deputy was unable to check the home. Key holder was advised.
7:29 a.m., Athens — A deputy made contact with the owner of pigs on Poston-Salem Road. The owner was advised of the rising high water and that the pigs may get stranded if not moved.
7:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash off US 50 near East State Street. On scene, deputies were advised by Athens city police officers and firemen that the occupants were safely out of the vehicle, and no further assistance was needed.
8:26 p.m., The Plains — A resident of Hartman Road reported someone entered her vehicle sometime throughout the night and took money and gift cards.
9:05 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to Vore Ridge in Athens in reference to animals in the roadway. Neither the animals or owner were located.
9:48 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a third party report of a trespass complaint. Once on scene the property owner declined to file a trespass complaint form. No further action required.
2:07 p.m., The Plains — Contact was made at the McDonalds in The Plains with a female reported to be striking herself and pulling her hair. The female was very upset refusing any assistance from law enforcement. The female did decide to walk home.
2:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies arrested 36 year old Amber Hoffman of Nelsonville who had multiple warrants out of Hocking County. Hoffman was transported to SEORJ and was served additional charges out of Athens County for theft and passing bad checks.
3:38 p.m., Chauncey — The Sheriff's Office responded to Chauncey for a well being check. There was negative contact at the residence.
4:08 p.m., Chauncey — The Sheriff's Office responded to Chauncey where the caller advised there was a dirt bike in the bushes by a church. Upon locating it the serial number was ran and it did not come back as stolen. This case is under further investigation.
9:45 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a complainant in reference to a scam. The complainant wished for a report to be on file. No further action taken.
Thursday, Aug. 19
1:19 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Lee Township in reference to an activated residential alarm. The perimeter of the structure and all points of entry were checked, and no signs of forced entry or attempted forced entry were observed. The key-holder responded and did a walk-through inspection of the structure, and it was determined to be a false alarm.
8:28 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Truetown Road, Millfield, for a report of a stolen four-wheeler. The caller stated that he discovered someone had taken his Honda four-wheeler from his property sometime in the previous two days. The four-wheeler was described as blue in color, with a missing fender. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office. The incident will be under further review.
12:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rosewood Lane, Athens, for an open line 911 call. No signs of distress could be heard, only static. On scene, deputies had negative contact, and found the residence secure with no evidence of any emergency or criminal act present at that time. With no further action able to be taken, Deputies resumed patrol.
3:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle was tagged, so that it may be towed after four hours.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and local agencies were advised to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
9:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were requested to patrol Church House Road in Glouster, regarding a caller stating someone had attempted to enter her residence. Deputies patrolled the area and observed no criminal activity.
9:56 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains. A caller advised her adult son had been making threats of suicide. On scene, deputies spoke to the male, who advised that he was okay, and did not want to hurt himself. No signs of self harm were observed. No further action was taken at that time and deputies returned to patrol.
9:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of someone passed out in a vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle during their patrol of the area.
11:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street in The Plains, in reference to a suspicious vehicle. A caller advised that an occupant of the vehicle had been flashing their lights toward her residence. On scene, it was determined that there were no occupants in the vehicle at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.