Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Aug. 23
3:57 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. The area was patrolled, but there was nothing observed in the area deemed out of the ordinary. No individuals were observed in area and the complaint was considered unfounded.
3:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street in The Plains for a breaking and entering report. The caller stated that someone had entered her client's storage unit and had taken items. This case will be closed pending leads on a suspect.
3:19 p.m., Guysville — A caller reported that a large trailer had been abandoned on Chapman Road in Guysville. Deputies located the trailer, and an attempt was made to contact the registered owner, but with negative contact. A Carthage Township trustee removed the trailer from blocking the roadway. Another attempt will be made to contact the owner of the trailer.
5:07 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were called to Brimstone Road in Coolville after a caller reported that they found arrows sticking into the ground on their property, which appeared to have been shot into the air. The caller only wished to have a report on file.
6:53 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 356 for a report of a disorderly male. The male had left the residence prior to their arrival. No violence or threats of violence were reported, and the caller advised that they were not in need of further assistance.
7:05 p.m., New Marshfield — A passerby near Mineral Road in New Marshfield reported that she observed a female slumped over in the grass along Old SR 56. Deputies searched the area and wood lines but were unable to locate any persons.
7:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies were requested by the Vinton County Sheriff's Office to look for a vehicle in Athens County that was involved in a missing person's case. Deputies patrolled the area the car was believed to be in but did not locate any vehicles matching that description. Vinton County was advised of the information.
8:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle on the roadway. Upon locating the vehicle, it was towed by a local wrecker service.
10:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Church House Road in Glouster in reference to a residential activated alarm. Once on scene, deputies walked the perimeter of the residence and checked to make sure all of the doors were locked. After it was determined that the scene was safe, deputies notified the caller and returned to patrol.
11:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business in The Plains. Deputies checked the business and found it to be secure at that time.
11:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area in reference to an abandoned vehicle left in a driveway. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal and notified the caller to contact a towing company. No further actions were taken and deputies returned to patrol.
11:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road in Athens for a report of an intoxicated adult female. On scene, deputies spoke with the female in question, who advised that her father would pick her up, but did not know his way to that residence. Deputies then transported the female to The Plains, where they met with the females father, who then took her to his residence. No signs of physical harm were observed during this incident. No further actions were taken and deputies returned to patrol.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
3:55 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with any persons, vehicles, or circumstances deemed to be suspicious. No further action was taken.
7:34 a.m., Buchtel — A report was taken after deputies were dispatched to Elm Street in Buchtel for a call of nails being dumped in the roadway and in driveways.
8:34 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Greens Run Road on a 911 hang up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental dial and there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a North Plains Road residence on a report of a subject who was not welcome there. Deputies arrived on scene and had no contact with the individual. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Walden Street in Coolville for a subject who was having a panic attack. Once deputies were on scene, the subject declined medical attention.
6:14 p.m., Millfield — A caller advised deputies that her bank account had been compromised. Her bank verified that a large sum of money had been transferred out of her account fraudulently. Deputies created a report on the incident, and further investigation is pending.
7:41 p.m., The Plains — A resident in The Plains called to report that used syringes were left near his front porch and requested that they be removed. Deputies arrived on scene and safely removed the syringes from the area.
10:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded Millfield for a child custody issue. The caller stated that his ex-girlfriend was at his residence to pick the kids up and he believed she was on drugs. Deputies spoke with the female and determined she was not under the influence of drugs. The kids were turned over to the mother. No further action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.