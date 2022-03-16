Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 14
2:48. a.m., Trimble — A resident of Trimble contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a box of drug paraphernalia he discovered on the side of the roadway. A deputy responded to the address and collected the box. The items were taken to the sheriff's office to be destroyed.
3:22 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road, Millfield, for a report of trespassing. At this time, the identities of the trespassers are not yet known.
4:16 p.m., Chauncey — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an active dispute on May Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies responded to the location and spoke with a male involved. He stated he and his girlfriend had been in a verbal dispute and she left with her mother.
7:08 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were requested to check Lottridge Road, Guysville, for a truck that was reported to be stopped in the middle of a blindspot in the roadway. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised that the truck had been moved.
7:25 p.m., The Plains — Tessa Delancy surrendered herself to deputies in reference to an active warrant for her arrest. She was transported to the Regional Jail without incident.
9:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of gunshots in the village of Coolville. Deputies did not hear any additional gunshots when they patrolled and sat stationary in the area.
9:18 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a loud music complaint. Contact was made and the issue was resolved.
9:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office were requested by fire personnel to respond to the Dover Township area for a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties and determined it only to be a verbal argument between a firefighter and the property owner. The issue was resolved prior to clearing the scene. No further action was taken.
11:50 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Sams Road in Albany for a report of a male passed out behind the wheel. Units observed the vehicle parked on private property. Contact was made with a male, who indicated that he was sleeping. Units did find items in plain view that would indicate that possible illegal narcotics could be inside the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, items were located and will be sent off to BCI for further testing. Further criminal charges will be pending further results back from BCI. Both the vehicle and the male were picked up by a friend.
Tuesday, March 15
12:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to lights on a residence going on and off in what the caller believed to be Morse Code, possibly attempting to summon help. The area was patrolled but no indication of a disturbance or emergency was observed. The light was most likely a faulty electric eye on an area light. No further action taken.
12:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. Contact was made with the caller, and it was determined that the suspicious individual had left the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The caller advised that the ACSO Victim/Witness Advocate was going to be contacted to seek assistance with this situation. No further action taken.
12:55 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with both parties, and it was determined there had been no physical violence or threats made, and this was a verbal dispute only. Parties were voluntarily separating for the remainder of the evening. No further action taken.
2:12 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township in reference to a text received by AC 911 requesting law enforcement assistance at the residence. While responded to this location, an additional text was received indicating the message was sent on accident, all was fine, law enforcement was not needed, and the response could be canceled as the children were sleeping. Contact was attempted at the location, but it was not successful. Additionally, a female voice could be heard inside the home having a conversation, however, no one would answer multiple knocks on the door.
4:12 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of a B&E in progress. The area was patrolled, and it was determined that the banging / crashing sound the caller reported was a local business loading trucks. This matter was unfounded. No further action taken.
5:01 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Athens Township in The Plains for a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area on foot around the residence and by vehicle. Units were unable to locate the person and resumed patrol.
5:11 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to South Plains Road in The Plains to assist Athens County EMS. No further action taken.
5:56 a.m., Shade — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was requested by the Meigs County Sheriff's Office to assist by following them to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for a combative prisoner. No further action taken.
7:16 a.m., Athens — The ACSO responded to the SR-690, Athens, area in reference to a residential activated alarm. Upon arrival, deputies determined all doors and windows were secured, and there were no signs of forced entry. No further actions were needed.
9:06 a.m., Athens — The ACSO responded to Marion Johnson Road, Athens, in reference to a report of theft. The homeowner was asked multiple times if they wanted to pursue charges or wanted deputies to contact the subjects involved, but they declined at this time. A report was completed and placed on file. No further actions needed.
11:35 a.m., New Marshfield — A deputy responded to Gun Club Road, New Marshfield, for an intoxicated male. On arrival, the caller stated that the male had left in an unknown direction. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate him.
12:31 p.m., Athens — A resident of East Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, made a report of multiple incidents of criminal mischief that have occurred recently.
2:56 p.m., The Plains — Several calls were made to the Athens County Sheriff's Office in reference to an incident at Valero in The Plains. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a male restraining a young female in the parking lot. The female was in mental distress and her father was preventing her from leaving the area. The party was traveling from out-of-town, en route to a mental health facility in another state. She was transported to O'Bleness Hospital to be evaluated before they continued their journey. The female was unharmed and complied with law enforcement.
3:03 p.m., Amesville — Deputies took a report of multiple thefts in the Amesville area. No leads exist at this time.
3:39 p.m., New Marshfield — A female reported that her information was used to open a bank account. At this time, there are no leads in this matter.
4:37 p.m., Albany — The Sheriff's Office responded to Albany for an alleged assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with the male caller, who was highly intoxicated and had trouble providing a coherent statement. The caller was advised to remain separated and if the female returned to have her leave. No further action taken.
5:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of appliances that were stolen by tenants when they moved out. This case is under further investigation.
5:45 p.m., Coolville — A caller from Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report she was assaulted by an acquaintance. A deputy responded to a neutral location and spoke with the complainant. The other party involved was also contacted. This case is under further investigation.
6:57 p.m., Millfield — A caller from Alderman Road, Millfield, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a verbal altercation that had been ongoing. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the complainant. She advised deputies that she and an acquaintance had been yelling back and forth at each other throughout the day. We advised her to not make contact with the other party involved. The second party was unable to be contacted at this time.
7:04 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found that the male had an active warrant for his arrest. The male was transported to SEORJ for his warrant.
7:18 p.m., The Plains — A caller from East Fourth Street, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a verbal dispute. Deputies were dispatched to the scene. When deputies arrived, they spoke with residents of the area, who stated that a male in the area had become aggressive after neighborhood children were disputing. The male left the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was not located. This case is under further investigation.
11:16 p.m., Doanville — Deputies responded to Doanville for a loud music complaint. The caller reported that their neighbor was playing music so loud that they couldn't sleep. Deputies made contact with the loud neighbor, and they turned down the music without incident.
