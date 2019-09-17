Ohio University Police:
Monday, Sept. 16
9:46 a.m., Alden Library — Complainant reported several items taken from the area.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Sept. 16
9:21 a.m., Richland Avenue — A report of a stolen leaf blower was taken on Richland Avenue.
3:45 p.m., Hope Drive — A theft from a residence at Hope Drive Apartments was reported.
5:04 p.m., APD station — APD took a report at the station of a scam that resulted in a theft.
7:26 p.m., West State Street — Officers responded to 343 W. State St. for a report of criminal damaging. A report was taken.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
3:03 a.m., O’Bleness Hospital — APD was dispatched to the emergency room at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital to pick up a SANE (rape) Kit. The female wished to remain anonymous.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Sept. 16
9:04 a.m., Athens — A vehicle had broken down along Route 33 near the Peach Ridge overpass. The owner of the vehicle called in and reported that someone has stolen the tags off his vehicle. The tags have been entered as stolen.
7 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist the fire department with a female that was stuck under a couch in her storage unit. The female was located and removed from the storage unit. She was medically cleared by ACEMS.
8:35 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated he initially allowed the suspect to use his vehicle to go to a funeral earlier in the day and had not returned at the time of the report. The vehicle information was taken, and a BOLO was issued. The case is under further investigation.
