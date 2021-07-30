Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, July 28
12:28 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a harassment complaint on Union Lane in The Plains. This case remains under investigation.
3:09 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a report of a male who had his pants down around his ankles, dancing and singing. Deputies met with the male and determined that the male had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Paul Duff, age 53, of New Marshfield was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Lodi Township in reference to a domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties and determined that neither wanted make a statement and were hesitant on pursuing criminal charges. The male subject voluntarily left the residence and was transported to his brother’s home.
9:52 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Bethany Ridge Road in Guysville in reference to an abandoned vehicle report. Upon their arrival, deputies determined that the vehicle was off of the roadway and would not cause passing traffic any danger. Contact was made with the registered owner, who advised that she sold the vehicle a few months ago.
2:42 p.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a female and advised her to contact Children Services.
2:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated there was a tan Toyota Prius parked at the top of his driveway. He advised he approached the vehicle and the male claimed he was looking for Burr Oak. He stated the male left shortly after he spoke with him. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle and had negative contact.
5:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road for a well-being check. The caller stated there was a male and a female inside of a vehicle and advised the individuals appeared to be on drugs and had a small child with them. The individuals left the area prior to deputies arrival. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact with the individuals.
8:22 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vore Ridge where the caller advised there was a small child in the road unsupervised. Upon arrival contact was made with the parents who were advised of the situation. They denied the child was in the roadway. Contact was made with Children Services.
9:33 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Selby Road for a report of suspicious activity. The area was patrolled.
9:35 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 78 in Glouster for a report of a trespassing complaint. This case remains under investigation.
11;12 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to High Street in Glouster for a report of a burglary in progress. Units arrived on scene and met with a male who was going through a dumpster. It was determined the male was taking clothes out of the dumpster at the time of units arrival. Deputies checked the business and found no signs of forced entry to the building. The male wished to come back during business hours to speak with the owner about obtaining items that were in the dumpster. Units resumed patrol.
11:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Township to assist Athens County Children Services with a court ordered emergency removal of a child. ACCS was able to safely take custody of the child without incident.
11:38 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office took a complaint of harassment. This case remains under investigation.
11:48 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a theft report via telephone. In speaking with caller, this was determined to be a civil issue and the property in question was scheduled to be returned by a mutual contact later today.
11:51 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Alexander Township in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined this was a verbal dispute only and there had been no physical violence or threats of violence. All parties were urged to separate within the residence for remainder of evening.
Thursday, July 29
12:38 a.m., Amesville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Amesville for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant stated that a female along the road was attempting to to flag motorists down. Units met with a male who stated that their vehicle was broke down, and a motorist stopped to assist them already. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
1:49 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Strouds Run campground for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area but were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
10:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens at the request of OSP to assist in a crash. Deputies assisted in directing traffic until the roadway was clear.
10:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a dispute in The Plains on Fourth Street. All parties were separated on arrival. The argument was over an EBT card. The property was returned and the parties were separated.
12:01 p.m., The Plains — A caller wanted to report Gabapentin and Percocet stolen from his residence in The Plains, however, the complainant filed the same report in February. A report for his doctor was denied.
12:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to High Street in The Plains in reference to a well being check. Hopewell advised that they were unable to make contact with one of their juvenile patients. Deputies were unable to make contact at the residence, but then spoke with the mother of the reported male via telephone. She advised that her son was with her at Kings Island and was okay. She also added that she would contact Hopewell directly.
12:34 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Kroger in Trimble in reference to a customer harassing an employee. Contact was made with the suspect who was served a trespass complaint.
4:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies located a female in the roadway that was suffering from mental health issues. She was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
5:26 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Old State Road in Coolville in regards to a missing wallet. Bellfountaine Police Department contacted deputies to advise they had a wallet belonging to a subject at this residence. Deputies spoke with a male at the residence who said the subject did not live there.
6:45 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Third Street and Main Street in Coolville for a report of a male driving a four-wheeler recklessly. The caller stated a male was racing a four-wheeler up and down the roadway. She advised the male almost hit a vehicle. Deputies spoke with the male, who denied driving recklessly. Ultimately the male apologized and put his four-wheeler away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.