Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Oct. 25
1:34 a.m., Nelsonville — Logan Police Department advised they had arrested James Franco, age 40, of Logan for an active Athens County warrant. Franco was transported to regional jail without incident.
2:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report from the Shafer Street Ohio University Credit Union. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 26
1:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a North Plains Road address for a report of theft of tools. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
4:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Fisher Road regarding people walking in the roadway. The area was patrolled, and deputies contacted three subjects walking along the roadway not causing any traffic issues. Upon questioning the subjects, it was discovered two of the three subjects had active warrants. Kevin Mehl, age 33, of Nelsonville had an active warrant out of Logan that was not within pick up radius. Natalie Armstrong, age 37, of Lucasville had an active Richland County warrant, however, no jail space was available. There was no evidence that the three had committed any crimes. They were released and deputies returned to patrol.
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:54 a.m., Trimble — A theft report was received via phone having occurred on Walnut Street in Trimble. The complainant stated someone had broken into her vehicle and stole multiple items from her vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
9:04 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies received a report of a burglary at a Wagner Avenue residence in Buchtel. A television was missing from the residence at the time of the complaint. The matter is currently under investigation.
11:26 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the suspect in the matter, finding he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Deputies arrested Joshua Whitlock, age 39, of Albany for numerous active warrants. Whitlock was transported to regional jail to post bond or wait for arraignment.
Athens Police Department:
Friday, Oct. 25
7:54 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to Walmart due to a trespassing complaint. Two subjects were arrested and charged.
11:32 p.m., North McKinley Avenue — Officers responded to 35 N. McKinley Ave., Apt. 105, for a damaged apartment door. A report was taken.
Saturday, Oct. 26
3:15 a.m., Mound Street — Officers responded to Mound Street in reference to an attempted aggravated robbery.
3:41 a.m., Union Street — APD responded to a residence on Union Street. A report was taken regarding an assault that took place earlier in the night.
