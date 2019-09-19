Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, Sept. 18
5:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Second Street in The Plains for an ongoing neighbor dispute. The elderly caller advised that they had been in a continuous dispute with their neighbor since 1996. The caller stated that in 1996 their attorney attempted to file paperwork in regard to their neighbor trespassing. The dispute had recently rekindled when the neighbor had their grass mowed and grass clippings landed on their white fence. However, they had called the Sheriff’s Office to report that earlier that day, the neighbor in question knocked on their door to ask about surveying stakes that had been placed on her yard. No criminal activity occurred. The caller told the woman to leave, and she did. The caller then wanted her arrested for criminal trespass. To the adamant objection of the caller, deputies advised that they would not be arresting any old women that day for knocking politely on a door. A trespass complaint was requested. Deputies then spoke to the neighbor who said she would be happy to never return to that property ever again. No further action was needed at that time.
6:13 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville where the caller advised that while he was at work it appeared a vehicle left the roadway and struck his vehicle that was parked in his driveway. Contact was made and the damage was documented. At this time there are no witnesses to this matter.
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Sept. 18
4:16 p.m., Bentley Hall — A report was taken in reference to the theft of a backpack.
