Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, May 7
10:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a dispute on Ohio Ave, in The Plains, however, the suspect fled prior to units arriving on scene. Charges were completed and a warrant was requested for the suspect.
10:51 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of harassment, near Glouster. Upon speaking with the caller, deputies found that nothing criminal had occurred. The caller was advised how to respond if they receive continued messages.
11:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of illegal dumping on a property, that is being prepared for sale. The caller simply wished to have a report and photos of the dumped items. An abandoned vehicle was also tagged for removal, at the property owner's request.
2:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized in The Plains. No leads exist at this time. Extra patrols will be performed in the area.
7:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, for a trespass complaint. The caller stated there were two male subjects on his property. The caller advised the subjects left prior to law enforcement's arrival. The caller was advised to call back in if the subjects returned. No further action was taken.
10:40 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to the Albany Amvets, on report of a domestic dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke the female caller, who advised that there was a verbal dispute with her husband, who had left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies assisted the caller in obtaining a ride. With the caller reporting the dispute verbal only and the husband leaving prior to arrival, deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, May 8
1:07 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a local business for an activated alarm. A key holder could not be reached so the business was checked from outside the perimeter fence. The business appeared to be secure.
4:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatch to South Blackburn Rd, in Athens, on a report of gun shots. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to locate anything. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:09 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to SR 78, outside of Glouster, for a possible domestic dispute. The caller reported driving by a couple disputing alongside the side of the road between Glouster and the Morgan County Line. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact. Morgan County was advised as well.
3:14 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to State Route 681, in Albany, for an abandoned vehicle. The caller stated there's been a vehicle parked on his property for a week. Deputies made contact with the registered owner, who stated he was en route to get the vehicle.
8:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, for a female having mental health issues. The caller stated that her mother has been seeing and talking to things that are not there. She advised her mother has schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication as she should. The female was blue slipped and transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
10:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to W Bailey Rd, in Millfield, for a well-being check on a male who the caller believed may be in need of an evaluation. Deputies met with the caller, and they found that they did not have sufficient cause to take the male to O'Bleness. The caller advised that the male is scheduled for an appointment, and that they felt capable of caring for him until then. No further action was requested.
Sunday, May 9
1:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to First Street, in The Plains, for a report of a car sitting in the middle of the street. Deputies found the vehicle running and in drive, with an unconscious female in the driver's seat. After indicators of intoxication were observed, OSHP arrested the female for OVI. No further action was taken by deputies.
3:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a report of someone harassing a resident by knocking on their door. Upon arrival, deputies found that the complainant was allowing the other subjects into his home to visit frequently. After some discussion, the caller decided that they will secure their door, and not allow unwanted visitors into their home.
9:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to SR 690, for an abandoned vehicle. The caller reported that a vehicle had been left at a local trail-head. Deputies located the vehicle, which was secured and not occupied. The vehicle had previously been tagged for towing/removal by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. With the vehicle off the public roadway and no evidence of any criminal act present, Deputies resumed patrol.
10:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a possible trespass issue. The caller reported that his brother was in the hospital in Columbus and advised him that there were people staying in his residence without permission. Deputies checked the residence but had negative contact with anyone there. No further action could be taken at that time.
1:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Oak St, in The Plains, on a third party report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies had no contact with any persons at the residence, or observed any type of dispute. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:11 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Rd, in Nelsonville, for a domestic dispute. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established and Brandy Lynn was arrested for domestic violence. She was transported to the Regional Jail without incident.
6:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston Road, in The Plains, for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was located and tagged for removal per the request of the property owner.
5:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Rosewood Ln, in The Plains, on a threat of suicide. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with the individual, deputies determined the individual did not meet the criteria for an evaluation. Several family members were on scene and advised they would call if any further help was needed.
5:41 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Second St, in Jacksonville, on a report of a bicycle that was located in the callers yard. Deputies arrived on scene, located the bicycle and determined that it was not stolen and spoke with the caller.
6:02 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in Jacksonville, on a property dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the involved persons and the matter was resolved. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:35 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of threats and harassment that occurred when the caller picked up her boyfriends children, during a custody exchange. A report was taken.
10:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to W Clinton St, in Albany, for a report of a stolen vehicle. Prior to deputy arrival, it was found that the vehicle had been repossessed. No further action was needed.
Monday, May 10
5:12 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Rd, in Athens, for an active dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties, who both indicated that they were struck by the other. Deputies were unable to determine a primary physical aggressor, and the involved parties both agreed that they could remain separated. Deputies returned to patrol
