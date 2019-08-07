Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Aug. 6
11:30 a.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on Monroe Street in Chauncey. Criminal behaviors were observed, and the driver confirmed that illegal narcotics would be found in their purse. Deputies searched and recovered suspected heroin, and schedule III prescription pills. A passenger also had an amount of marijuana hidden inside his waistband. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
12:54 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in The Plains for a traffic violation. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, criminal indicators were observed. Through the course of the investigation, suspected heroin was located. The contraband was seized as evidence; charges are expected.
12:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Happy Valley Trailer Park on Baker Road regarding a breaking and entering. The caller reported that her laptop computer and a ring were stolen from the residence.
12:56 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop of a male who has a suspended license. While speaking with the driver, it was advised that they were in possession of illegal drugs. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected heroin and drug abuse instruments. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
1:39 p.m., Glouster — A Route 78 resident contacted the sheriff’s office reporting that a battery was stolen from her ATV. The caller advised she believes she knows who the suspect is.
2:11 p.m., Guysville — Deputies took a report of a burglary from a Circle Drive resident in Guysville. After interviewing multiple witnesses, deputies determined the incident involved a household member.
