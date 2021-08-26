Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Aug. 16
8:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains for a report of an open door on an abandoned trailer. Deputies checked the trailer but found no one inside it at that time.
12:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Street in The Plains for a report of an open door on an abandoned/vacant house. Deputies checked the house but found it empty. The original caller did not know the owners name but said she would let them know when she saw them again.
3:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to SR 691 in Nelsonville for an activated alarm. While en-route units were advised by the alarm company to disregard.
5:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Dollar General in The Plains for a possibly intoxicated subject. Deputies made contact with the subject and observed no signs of intoxication.
6:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for an open line 911 call. Upon arrival, it was determined to be an issue with the phone and the residence was vacant.
6:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 691 for an animal complaint. The caller stated he had returned his neighbors dogs back to their property and noticed that the dogs did not have any food or water. Deputies spoke with the owner of the dogs and advised them of the complaint. Deputies checked the dog's bowls and noticed they had plenty of water and food.
7:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an inactive burglary. There are no leads in the matter at this time.
8:26 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the subject, who advised everything was fine. No further action was taken.
11:46 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a reported domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with and interviewed both involved parties. It was determined this was a ongoing dispute, but there had been no threats or attempts of violence. Parties opted to remain at the residence but stay separated within the structure.
Thursday, Aug. 26
12:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a trespassing issue. The caller stated that a subject had been at her apartment and refused to leave. He then left the residence and took the person's vehicle with her permission. Deputies patrolled the area in order to make contact with the person. No contact was made and no further issues were reported.
9:52 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade with the water department after an employee was threatened by the resident. Deputies stood by while they shut the water off. No further action required.
11;55 a.m., Athens — Deputies did a well-being check on an elderly subject in the Canaanville area. Once on scene, the subject stated everything was fine and they did not need any assistance.
7:13 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 356 for a verbal dispute. Parties advised that no threats of violence or physical violence took place. The parties separated.
7:35 p.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Millfield Road in Millfield for a well-being check. Deputies checked the residence and determined through witnesses that the subject was well and was not experiencing a medical issue.
9:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Hills Road for an active domestic dispute. Deputies did not find probable cause for any charges, and neither party wished to pursue anything. The involved parties agreed to stay separated in the home, due to both of them being too intoxicated to drive.
11:04 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a trespass complaint. Deputies established that a trespass issue had occurred and issued a trespass complaint to the suspect.
11:16 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were made aware that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had an adult male in custody with a warrant from Athens County. Deputies then met with Washington County Deputies to transport the male to the SEORJ.
