Athens County Sheriff’s Department
Thursday, Sept. 24
3:05 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road, in Athens, for a report of a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the individual who stated everything was fine. No further action taken.
11:01 a.m., Albany – Deputies did a well-being check on Setty Road, in Albany. Once on scene, units determined the person in question did not meet the criteria for a Blue Slip.
5:32 p.m., The Plains – While on patrol in The Plains, a unit observed a male burning a chair in his driveway. When contact was made the male was attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose. After the fire was out the male was warned about burning materials other than wood.
5:58 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Old State Route 56, in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with both party’s, who stated they were in a verbal dispute. They advised the dispute was over a parking spot. Deputies advised both party’s to contact the landlord to get the parking situation fixed. Deputies advised both party’s to separate for the night.
6:21 p.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to Goose Run Road, on a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant who stated he knew the person, and that they have worked out the issue prior to deputies arrival. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:12 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies assisted the Buchtel Police Department, on a vehicle pursuit that occurred with the agency and the suspect fled from officers on foot, on Pancake Road. Deputies assisted in attempting to locate the male whom was not located, however was later identified. Charges are pending from the Buchtel Police Department on the case.
7:20 p.m., Buchtel – Deputies assisted Buchtel Police, in searching for a subject who had fled from a vehicle after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies and Officers did not locate the male.
10:05 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Shelby Road, in regards to a suicide attempt. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with EMS. EMS advised the female subject attempted to overdose on her medication. EMS transported the female to O’Bleness. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:02 p.m., Athens – Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on a traffic stop on US 33 near Johnson Road, in The Plains.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
12:50 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Matheny Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of an assault. This case remains under investigation.
11:06 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies were called to Akron Ave, in Butchel, for a report of a breaking and entering. The caller advised that someone had damaged the wall beside his door to gain access to his room. The complainant advised that nothing was taken/stolen.
11:53 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Beal Road, in reference to a runaway 18-year-old female with disabilities. While en-route units were advised the female had been located at the Beacon School on SR. 56.
1:36 p.m., New Marshfield –Deputies responded to a call for assistance, in New Marshfield. Caller reported her mother sent a S.O.S. text to her phone. While en-route caller called back and advised contact was made with the mother and everything was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:25 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to the Rainbow Lake Rd. area, in reference to a UPS truck being stationary for a long period of time with no driver. While en-route, dispatch was able to make contact with one of their offices who stated the vehicle had a mechanical problem and they were in the process of getting it picked up.
3:56 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Radford Road and U.S. Route 50, in reference to an 18-year-old female with disabilities refusing to return to her residence. Once on scene the female fled but was caught on Selby Road. The caretaker/monitor was on scene also and requested units return the female back to her residence.
4:19 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey, for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:57 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies were dispatched to Pancake Road, in reference to a well being check. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the female whom was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:50 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Rd. outside Albany for a suicidal female. The caller reported that she had taken two full bottles of medication in an attempt to harm herself. On scene, Deputies made contact with the woman. She advised she was feeling devastated and depressed and that was why she took the medication. EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman to O’Bleness Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.
