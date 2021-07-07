Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, July 3, 2021
12:26 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 329 in Amesville in response to a third-party caller warning of his family member making threats toward his girlfriend. When deputies arrived at the location of the caller’s given address, no contact was able to be made. An attempt to reach the homeowner was made on multiple occasions without success.
3:12 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to First Street in Buchtel for a residential alarm alert. When Deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with a female that stated she was house sitting and did not know how to turn the alarm off. She also stated she would attempt to contact the homeowners for assistance in deactivating the alarm.
10:55 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Sawyers Run Road in Coolville on a report of assault. A report was taken.
2:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a complaint from a resident of The Plains who reported an incident of threats and harassment. A report was taken and investigation pending.
3:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens in regard to an animal complaint. The caller stated she has a renter on her property that continues to allow the dogs to roam free around the property without being restrained on a leash or within a fence. The caller stated the dogs are vicious and they do not feel safe being at her property with the dogs roaming free. This case was forwarded to the dog wardens office.
4:18 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Wood Road in Albany in reference to a possible missing person. Upon arriving on scene, the person was located, and no further assistance was needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:07 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle during their patrol of the area.
5:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in The Plains in regard to a possible breaking and entering complaint. The caller stated that it appeared a shed had been broken into. After further investigation it was determined the shed was under construction, and no further action was needed.
5:21 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a knife. Upon arrival, the subject put down the knife and willingly agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation.
5:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested by Franklin County to attempt to locate an individual on Oak Street in The Plains in reference to an investigation. Deputies were unable to locate the individual. No further action was needed.
6:32 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a report of a female refusing to leave a family member’s residence. The female agreed to leave the residence after speaking with a deputy.
7:30 a.m., Albany — Deputies was dispatched to an Enlow Road in Albany for a report of an open door. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the business and made contact with a key holder who responded. Once the key holder arrived on scene deputies returned to patrol
8:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East 1st Street in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the resident that a random female passerby began yelling at him about his dogs. No violence or threats were reported, and no follow-up was requested.
8:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains in regard to disposal of medication. The caller stated her neighbor gave her a medication that she did not want, and wanted it disposed of properly. Deputies took the medication and properly disposed of it. Nothing further needed.
9:03 p.m., U.S. 33 — Deputies received a report of a dog running in and out of traffic on U.S. Route 33 near Hawks Nest Road. The motorist that called dispatch managed to catch the dog prior to deputy arrival, and the deputy transported the dog to the Athens County Dog Shelter.
9:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Road in Albany in regard to an animal complaint. The caller stated his daughter was house sitting and two other dogs continued to come onto the property. The caller did not know where the dogs came from but stated if they were not removed by the dog warden or Sheriff’s Office, then he was going to shoot them. Law enforcement responded, but the caller’s daughter located the owner of the dogs to pick them up. Nothing further needed.
9:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens County Children’s Services for an activated alarm. Deputies checked the building and found the structure to be secure.
10:06 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany in regard to a male stating he was hearing something strange. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that fireworks in the distance was what the caller was hearing. Nothing further needed.
11:52 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a harassment complaint. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the caller that advised she had a house guest that had made threats of physical violence towards her. The individual in question advised deputies that he wanted to leave the residence and the complainant stated that if the subject would leave, the issue would be resolved. Deputies transported the subject to Athens so he could find lodging.
Sunday, July 4, 2021
12:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for the report of a home intruder. The caller stated that a female entered her residence and was screaming and asking for help. The female that entered the residence informed the resident that someone had been shot. The resident asked the female to leave her home and followed the female outside. The son of the caller investigated the area where the female said someone had been shot and observed no persons or weapons. The caller advised the female seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The caller stayed on the line until deputies arrived. When deputies arrived, they detained the female and transported her to the hospital to be evaluated. A criminal charge will be presented to Grand Jury at a later date. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office did not receive any additional reports indicating that someone had been shot or injured.
12:50 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Road in Nelsonville in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled, and no contact was made with the described subject. There was an adult party occurring a short distance from the caller’s residence, and it is believed the subject was part of that group. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:51 a.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Sharpsburg in reference to a landlord / tenant dispute. Deputies made contact with caller who had a laundry list of complaints about her tenants. After listening to caller and asking multiple clarifying questions, it was determined this was 100% a civil matter. The caller was given guidance and suggestions on how to proceed with addressing and seeking a remedy to these issues. Of the various complaints made, the specific complaint about these individuals recently burning tires and potentially burying tires on the property, were the only issue found to be criminal in nature. This information was passed along to Environmental Deputy Wickmann, who will follow up on this matter. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Beal Road in Athens in reference to an activated alarm. Deputies attempted contact with the owner at this location but were unsuccessful. A foot patrol of structure perimeter was conducted, and all doors and windows were intact, with no indication of attempted forced entry into the structure. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:43 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the McVey Road in Albany area in reference to a subject passed out in the grass along the road. Upon arrival in the area the subject was coherent and able to answer simple questions. No further actions were needed.
5:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a complainant in regard to a harassment complaint. The caller stated their neighbor continues to flip them off every time they drive by. The caller just wanted the information documented.
5:42 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Osborne Road in Coolville in regard to a trespassing complaint. The caller stated they witnessed 15 people cutting down their trees and swimming in their pool. Deputies made contact with the caller who appeared to be suffering from a medical problem. No subjects were observed on the property. EMS also responded and took the subject to the hospital.
7:08 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road in New Marshfield for a report of threats. The caller did not wish to pursue any charges, only wished to have a record of the incident. A report was taken.
7:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road in The Plains for a report that two males broke into the caller’s apartment while he was home. The caller was unable to provide a description of the males, and deputies did not find any evidence that a burglary occurred.
9:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call for a possible gunshot noise in the area of Radford Road in Athens. It was determined that the noise was potentially caused by fireworks. Deputies continued to patrol the area and had negative contact with anyone setting off fireworks.
9:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a subject banging on walls, tearing up the apartment, and yelling at people that were not there. Deputies found that the subject was in need of an evaluation, and they were transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
11:23 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in Chauncey in reference to a fireworks complaint. The area was patrolled and no visual or audible indication of a July 4th celebration underway was observed. Contact was made with the caller and was advised that fireworks had ceased several minutes prior to my arrival in area, and it was now all quiet. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, July 5, 2021
12:08 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster in reference to a complaint of a domestic dispute. The male involved party had left the area prior to arrival. Contact was made with the female involved party in reference to this incident and available avenue for action. This is an ongoing issue and was forwarded to ACSO Victim Advocate. The caller did not wish to pursue any criminal charges therefore, no further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:19 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Washington Road in Albany in response to a trespass complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the caller. She stated she thought she heard voices from the business below her apartment. Deputies searched the perimeter of the property and checked that all doors were secure. After the scene was marked safe, the caller returned home.
12:27 p.m., Albany — A deputy responded to the Albany area on a notification of a found license plate from Ross County. Deputy attempted contact at the residence but were unsuccessful. Dispatch was advised.
2:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Diamond Brick Road in Nelsonville on a well-being check of a subject observed laying on a picnic table for some time. Upon deputies arriving on scene the subject was not located. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to James Lane in The Plains in regard to a burglary complaint. The caller stated his father’s residence was broken into. The residence was pillaged through, but nothing was noted stolen. This case remains under investigation.
3:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies recovered some opened mail that had been found discarded in The Plains. The mail is being turned over to the Postmaster.
5:26 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to McGur Road in Guysville in regard to a residential alarm. The alarm was determined to be accidentally set off. Nothing further needed.
8:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a 911 pocket dial from a residence in Canaan Township. Dispatch overheard what sounded like a verbal argument in the background. Deputies made contact with the parties at the residence who advised there had been a verbal argument only and no threats of violence or physical violence occurred. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:18 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a K9 running in the middle of State Route 682 in Chauncey. Deputies and several citizens attempted to apprehend the K9 for some time. A citizen was able to throw a blanket on the dog and it was placed in a cruiser and transported to the Athens County Dog Shelter. One person sustained a bite from the dog during the incident but declined medical attention at that time.
Tuesday July 6, 2021
3:15 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Amesville for a domestic dispute complaint. The caller stated that her mother had charged at her with a knife. When Deputies arrived on scene they spoke with the female caller. She stated that her mother had caused damage in the home and had threatened her. Deputies determined the claims were unfounded. After the caller demonstrated erratic behavior and made statements she would cause her mother serious bodily harm, she was then transported to O’Bleness Hospital to be mentally evaluated.
3:33 p.m., Athens — On July 6, 2021 a male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that he had lost his firearm sometime while moving from Oregon to Ohio.
6:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany in regards to a dispute. The caller advised a vehicle pulled into her driveway, then two subjects got out and began yelling at each other. Deputies made contact with the two subjects and they advised they just ran out of gas, and were in a small verbal argument over it. They obtained gas from a friend and left the scene. Nothing further needed.
8:23 p.m., Chauncey — While on patrol, Criminal Interdiction Units observed a male driving a vehicle in Chauncey. The male driving was known to have active warrants for his arrest. Deputies then attempted a traffic stop on Birge Drive. At that point the vehicle fled a short distance where the male then stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies deployed a TASER which was effective in stopping the suspect. The suspect, Ezekiel Smith was then placed under arrest for several active warrants. Smith was transported to SEORJ. There are several other charges pending regarding this case.
8:37 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany area in regards to a possible impaired driver report. The caller stated a female driving a white vehicle was driving erratically, then pulled into the dollar general parking lot where it appeared the driver was nodding off. Prior to law enforcement arrival the female left the Dollar General. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described vehicle.
10:29 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of theft from a resident in Albany. Deputies completed an initial report of the incident. This matter will be forwarded to Albany PD for further investigation.
10:54 p.m., Millfield — Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the Athens Township when they observed a parked and locked vehicle with its lights on at at local business. Contact was made with the business owner. No further action taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.