Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Oct. 7
10:43 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield Road in reference to a report of a breaking and entering that had happened. The victim/property owner advised he was advised by a neighbor that his garage door was damaged. The victim resides in Fairfield County and is in the process of remodeling the residence. A lawn mower, motorcycle and other items were taken. Case is currently under investigation.
7:18 p.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Ellis Avenue in Chauncey for a moving violation. Deputies deployed K9 Bora who indicated on the vehicle. Deputies identified a driver and three passengers. Jessica Christa, age 37, of Nelsonville and Jordan Henderly, age 23, of Lancaster were arrested for active warrants for their arrest from Hocking and Vinton Counties. Additional items were recovered as suspected methamphetamine and abuse instruments associated with the drug. Charges are pending lab results. Both Christa and Henderly were transported to regional jail without incident.
8:37 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle in the village of Glouster. Deputies spoke with the victim and collected photographs of the damage. This matter with be referred to the Glouster Police Department for follow up and investigation.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
10:37 a.m., Coolville — An East Belpre Pike resident reported their license plates were stolen off their vehicle. A report was taken.
10:52 a.m., Coolville — A Deep Hollow Road resident came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a stolen dog. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
10:54 a.m., The Plains — Units and The Plains Volunteer Fire Department responded to Heiner’s Bakery in The Plains regarding a vehicle versus building accident. Deputies determined no parties were injured nor needed ACEMS. The elderly driver advised he hit the accelerator on accident rather than the brake pedal. TPVFD advised the building was structurally sound. No further actions were needed.
11:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Sunset Motel on Columbus Road regarding a request for assistance by the Athens Police Department for an active altercation. Deputies arrived and assisted APD and found the involved parties had active warrants for their arrest. James Atkinson, age 21, of Nelsonville and Tiffany Sorrell, age 20, of Millfield were arrested by the Athens Police Department.
1:52 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street in Chauncey for a vandalism report. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
2:39 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 685 in Glouster for a reported stolen vehicle. Deputies gathered the information on the vehicle and entered it into LEADS as stolen. The vehicle was later located on Penn Street in Glouster around 7 p.m. Deputies contacted the complainant and spoke with the involved parties obtaining evidence in the case. The case remains active.
3:17 p.m., Route 13 — Deputies received a report of license plates stolen from a disabled vehicle parked on Route 13. The plates were entered into LEADS as stolen and the case is under further investigation.
5:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant stated someone had stolen the battery from his vehicle while parked at his residence. The complainant was able to give a suspect name. The case is currently under investigation.
10:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were advised of a 911 hang up call from a Sycamore Street residence in Glouster. Deputies and Glouster Police responded and met with the residents. It was reported as a burglary and assault at that time. The matter is currently under investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Oct. 7
10:49 p.m., APD headquarters — Daniel Cagle came to APD in reference to a theft. A report was taken.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, Oct 7
7:39 a.m., Baker University Center — Fire alarm system reported an audible alarm sounding throughout the building.
1:54 p.m., parking lot 3 — Athens County EMS responded to bicycle pedestrian accident.
6:01 p.m., parking lot 134 — OUPD took information related to a reported non-injury vehicle accident.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
10:10 a.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.
1:35 p.m., West Union Street Office Center — Citation issued to Devry Moore for fake ID.
5:55 p.m., True House — Report taken in reference to possible money theft by fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.