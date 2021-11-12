Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Nov. 10
2:15 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office took a breaking and entering report that occurred on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. This case remains under investigation.
3:39 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Town Street in Glouster for a report of suspicious individuals on bicycles. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating.
5:49 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a tip on a male who had active warrants out for his arrest. Units attempted to make contact at the residence, but were unsuccessful.
8:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Car Wash for a stolen vehicle report. The caller reported that her 2005 White Cadillac Escalade was parked there the previous evening, and was stolen sometime overnight. Deputies had dispatch contact the car wash owner, and it was verified that the vehicle had not been towed by them. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered as stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
8:29 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to McGill Road, Guysville for a neighbor dispute. The caller reported that his neighbor had put a gate up blocking access to his property. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller and a member of the neighbor's family. It was discovered that the neighbor who put up the gate was currently located in a mental hospital. The family member removed the gate without incident. The caller advised they would call back if there were any problems with the neighbor when he was released and returned home.
3:22 p.m., Nelsonville — A caller from the Athens area called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request assistance to retrieve personal property from a male in the Glouster area A deputy assisted the female without incident.
4:27 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Garden Hill Road in Guysville for a report of a well-being check. Units made contact with the male who stated everything was fine. The male was instructed to contact his doctor's office. No further action taken.
5:21 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville for a domestic dispute. The female victim was able to flee the residence and meet with deputies. The victim had visible physical injuries that were caused by her husband. Deputies attempted contact with the suspect at the residence, but he refused to exit. The Athens County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team was activated and ultimately the male was apprehended inside the residence. The male was taken to the Regional Jail on multiple charges.
8:20 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Setty Road in Albany for a report of a vandalism. Units arrived on scene to find no criminal activity or persons on the property. No further action taken.
Thursday, Nov. 11
1:31 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Hamley Short Cut Road in Nelsonville for a report of domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who indicated that she was assaulted. Units did not observe any physical injuries or any evidence of this being a physical altercation. Both parties wished to separate. No further action taken.
2:22 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a report of a criminal mischief. The complainant advised that someone had messed with his door latch. Units could not find any evidence of this occurring. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
3:28 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Allen Street in Glouster for a third-party report of an assault. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any person or persons. Units resumed patrol.
4:22 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 685 in Glouster for a report of a canine barking. Units arrived on scene and did not observe the canine barking. Units resumed patrol.
10:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of criminal damaging. The caller reported that a person slashed all the tires on two of their vehicles. Video surveillance of the act was obtained. The incident is under further review.
12:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of suspicious activity. The caller reported that people were rummaging through items in the backyard of the vacant house next door. On scene, the caller stated that he had confronted the unknown individuals, and they had left before deputies had arrived. They said they would call back if the subjects returned. With no ability to identify the subjects at that time, no further action could be taken.
4:21 p.m., Chauncey — While on patrol, deputies located a black pair of binoculars near Third Street in Chauncey. Deputies gathered the binoculars and placed them into evidence for safekeeping until the owner comes to retrieve them from the Sheriff's Office. Please contact Deputy Chris McCauley at 740-566-4302 for more information.
5:21 p.m., The Plains — A resident of North Plains Road in The Plains requested a response from the Athens County Sheriff's Office in reference to an active burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and the suspect had already fled on foot. The investigation is pending.
5:41 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield for a third party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived and made contact with the female resident. The female stated there was no dispute. The female showed no signs of distress. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a third party complaint of a verbal dispute. Upon making contact the involved parties they advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence. Parties separated for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.