Athens City Police Department
Thursday. Aug. 27
10:33 a.m. – APD responded to Walmart for a trespassing complaint. A report was taken.
1:29 p.m. – Sarina Dirrig called APD to report her bicycle stolen. A report was taken.
6:10 p.m. – APD took a report of a burglary that occurred at 717 Carriage Hill Drive earlier this morning.
Athens County Sheriff's Department
Wednesday, Aug. 26
12:39 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies were notified that Nelsonville Police Officers were in a pursuit with a vehicle and heading out of their city limits. Before Athens deputies reached the area, the suspect vehicle had entered Hocking County and Nelsonville Officers advised that the pursuit had been terminated. Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hocking County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on scene to provide additional assistance to the Nelsonville Officers once the pursuit was inside Hocking County. No further Athens deputy assistance was needed.
12:59 a.m., Albany – Deputies were requested to attempt a well being being check on an Albany woman. The caller advised that his girlfriend had notified him earlier in the evening, advising that if he hadn't heard from her by a certain time, he was to call for help. While en route, the boyfriend called back, stating he had got a hold of her and everything was ok. No further action was needed.
1:32 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a suspicious person. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
3:12 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a residence, in Athens Township. Deputies made contact with the home owner whom was unaware the alarm had been triggered. Everything was fine at the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:42 p.m., Albany – Deputies were requested by Adams County, to contact a resident in Alexander Township, in reference to a notification. Deputies attempted contact at the residence but did not received an answer at that time. The resident called in later and the notification was relayed to them at that time.
6:37 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Le-Ax water on Poston RD, for a business alarm. The alarm was found to be false in nature.
11:27 a.m., The Plains – Deputies transported a female from The Plains area, to O'Bleness for a mental evaluation at the females request.
4:35 p.m., The Plains – Deputies spoke with a male in regards to theft. He said that he was expecting a package to be delivered Monday morning, but he never received it. He said that he believes Fed Ex delivered his package to the wrong house. He said that he did not want to file charges. He stated that he wanted a report on file in case it happened again.
5:58 p.m., Athens – Deputies spoke with a male in regards to criminal mischief. He said that someone damaged his vehicle. He stated they broke his windshield, taillights, and his two passenger windows. He said that he does not have cameras. He stated that he wanted charges file if a suspect is found.
9:24 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a well being check. Contact was made with the male who advised that everything was ok. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:18 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to a Bean Hollow Rd. residence, on a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress to a garage. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the garage to be secure and no signs of attempted entry or further evidence. Deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, Aug. 27
12:06 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that her niece and nephews had called her saying that their mother was drunk and out of control. The caller then went to the house with one of the children's fathers. When they arrived, a dispute broke out over the children going to spend the night with the father. When Deputies arrived on scene, all parties were separated. No injuries were reported and no one present was wishing to pursue any criminal action. The mother allowed the children to go with the father for the remainder of the evening. No further action was needed at that time.
12:16 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies were dispatched to a Connett Rd. Nelsonville residence, on a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and the male involved party agreed to leave the residence for the night. Upon parties being separated and the male leaving deputies returned to patrol.
1 a.m., Amesville – Deputies responded to Amesville, for a report of two runaway juveniles. The caller reported that two of her foster children had left out of a bedroom window. On scene, Deputies were meeting with the complainant when a neighbor showed up with the two children. The juveniles were upset in regards to ongoing foster care issues. The caller advised they would go over the issues and work on them with the juveniles. With the children safe at home, no further assistance was requested.
9:09 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies took a report of a vehicle accident, at the Tri-County Career Center. The two vehicles involved had minor damage. No persons were injured during the incident.
3:34 p.m., Trimble – Deputies were flagged down on Lake Dr. in Trimble, by a man whom requested a well being check on his daughter. He stated he just went by and she was in a vehicle by herself as her mother was at a drug house. Deputies went to the residence and located the mother and daughter in the vehicle as they were visiting relatives. There were no dangers observed and the daughter was happy and healthy. No further action was required.
3:39 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 691, in Athens, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that her ex-husband would not let her take their child. Deputies determined that both parents had equal rights to the juvenile. The complainant was advised of the proper steps to take through the court. No further action taken.
4:08 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to S. Plains Road, in regards to property recovery. Deputies spoke with a male who stated that green, black and yellow lawn mower was left in his yard. Deputies checked the serial numbers it did not come back as stolen. He advised that he would keep the lawn mower at his residence in case someone comes back looking for it.
4:10 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to E. Scatter Ridge Road, in regards to a B&E. Deputies spoke to the caller, who stated that she believes someone attempted to break into her house Wednesday night. Deputies observed no signs of forced entry. Deputies advised her that she could call the Sheriff's Office and request extra patrols in the area.
5:23 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies received information on a male who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Deputies went to an address on Happy Hollow Road, in Nelsonville, and made contact at the residence. Deputies did observe the male take on foot while deputies were arriving. Deputies did take Trea Benedict, age 22 of Jackson into custody. No further action taken
5:27 p.m., Guysville – Deputies spoke with a male who wished to have a report on file in reference to a male who came to his residence asking questions about his canine. No further action taken.
5:45 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies responded to Jacksonville, in reference to a drunk driver who had hit the old "Jerry's Sports Bar." The Ohio State Patrol assisted with this incident and ultimately arrested 67 year old Jerry Cunningham, of Glouster for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
5:51 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N. Plains Road, for an intrusion alarm. Deputies checked the business and did not locate anything out of place and the business was secure.
6:26 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to the Chauncey Elementary School, for a report of a theft report. The complainant stated that she observed a male enter a vehicle and observed that her vehicle had been entered also. The complainant stated that a Two-way radio was taken from her vehicle and she observed the suspect take off on foot. Later in the shift, Nelsonville Police Department advised that they were dealing with the suspect in this case. Deputies then met with Nelsonville Police and conducted an interview with the suspect. During the course of the interview, the suspect did confess to stealing the radio. Brandon Goble, age 20 of Glouster, was arrested for theft and transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:44 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Scott Street, in New Marshfield, for a report of a inactive Burglary report. The complainant stated that someone had entered his home and had stolen a TV and a TV remote. The complainant is unsure who could have done this. This case will be considered closed pending further leads on a suspect.
8:23 p.m., Hockingport – Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to harassment. She stated that her neighbor's kids were yelling at her from across the road. She said that the kids did not make any threats toward her. Deputies advised her that the incident will be documented.
8:31 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Salem Rd., in Athens, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied, locked and appeared to be either out of fuel or broken down. The vehicle was off the roadway and nothing further suspicious was located. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:46 p.m., Amesville – Deputies responded to Ames Township, for an activated commercial alarm. On scene, Deputies found the building to be secure with no signs of tampering or forced entry. With no evidence of any criminal act having occurred, the matter was considered a false alarm. No further action needed.
9:53 p.m., Coolville – Deputies were dispatched to Ireland Rd, in Coolville, on a well being check. Upon arriving on scene, deputies had no contact with any persons at the residence.Deputies returned to patrol.
