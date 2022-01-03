Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Dec. 30
1:41 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of a burglary alarm. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the homeowners, who indicated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
4:10 p.m., The Plains — A caller from Stewart called to report her 14-year-old daughter missing. She stated that her daughter was visiting her grandparents when she left the residence to walk their dog. Deputies were responding when the caller informed dispatchers that the daughter had been located.
5:02 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check after a caller advised they had not seen their neighbor in several weeks. Upon arrival, there was negative contact at the residence. Deputies spoke with other neighbors, who advised they saw the male within the past few days. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:34 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to The Plains area for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:14 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of suspicious activity. The caller stated that someone knocks on her door every time her husband leaves. Deputies checked around her residence and patrolled the area but had negative activity with anyone.
Friday, Dec. 31
12:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a call for a well-being check request on a man. The man is believed to be in Lancaster, and Lancaster Police are investigating.
1:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains in reference to a call of domestic violence. On scene, deputies found damaged property, but no physical injuries. The caller stated he does not want to press charges. Deputies remained on the property until both parties separated.
3:51 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that his ex-girlfriend, who had been evicted from the property, was trespassing. Deputies responded to the location and spoke with the caller. The female left prior to deputies’ arrival but her vehicle remained in the driveway. She was located walking down the street, was issued a trespass complaint, and advised to retrieve her vehicle and leave the property. The male was informed that if she returned to the property, she could potentially face a criminal charge. After deputies left the scene, the caller invited the female back into the home to stay with him. The trespass complaint was void at this time.
5:28 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Alderman Road in Athens in reference to a verbal dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that nothing physical had happened, and that they were separating for the remainder of the night. Deputies then returned to patrol.
8:47 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were requested to patrol the area of Mill Street in Chauncey in reference to a noise complaint of fireworks. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear the sound of fireworks.
10:01 p.m., Albany — An open-line 911 call was received by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office from the Albany area. Deputies were dispatched to the address and spoke with a female at the residence. She stated that all was well, and no emergency had occurred. Deputies resumed patrol.
10:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Valero station in The Plains for a report of a disorderly male. The caller stated a male was outside the store, screaming at cars passing by. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the male.
Saturday, Jan. 1
2:13 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vore Ridge Road, near Campbell Road, in Athens, for a report of a suspicious male. Units made contact with the male, who stated that he was going on a walk. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
6:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on St. Rt. 682 in Athens. On scene, deputies found no evidence of physical violence, or threats of violence.
7:27 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to St. Rt. 682 in Athens in reference to domestic violence. On scene, deputies found no evidence of violence. Parties were separated.
8:58 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield in response to a distressed male. On scene, deputies spoke with the man and the call was resolved on scene.
10:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a reckless driver on SR 682. Deputies located the vehicle and observed traffic violations. Deputies stopped the vehicle, and the driver was issued a citation.
11:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to N Coolville Ridge Road, Athens, for a well-being check. On scene, deputies found a woman asleep in her garage. Deputies were able to wake the woman up, and she was transported to the hospital.
1:26 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield in reference to domestic violence. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties and transported a male to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
3:28 p.m., Glouster — A female on Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster was heard screaming from inside her residence. An off-duty deputy heard the female and responded to her location. Deputies, as well as an ambulance, were dispatched to the scene. The female advised deputies that her husband had assaulted her and fled the scene. The female was transported to O’Bleness Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
5:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in The Plains on a well-being check of an individual who hadn’t been seen by neighbors in two weeks. Deputies had no contact with the individual at the residence.
5:43 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield, in reference to a report of an assault. This matter is currently awaiting further review.
8:46 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence on Deep Hollow Road in Coolville, in reference to an activated residential alarm. On scene, deputies observed signs of forced entry. This matter is currently under investigation.
9:28 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of theft of a phone. While units were speaking with the complainant, units found the victim’s phone near the complainant’s front door. No further action taken.
11:29 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road in Glouster for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated that a vehicle pulled into his driveway, then took off toward St. Rt. 685. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 2
5:05 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Vanderhoof Road in Coolville for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The complainant advised that a truck and an ATV drove past his house several times. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
10:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies received information on the location for Timothy Workman, who is on the Athens County Most Wanted list. Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road in reference to this information but were unable to make contact with Workman. Attempts will be made in the future.
11:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received an open line 9-1-1 hang-up call from a man in The Plains. Deputies responded to the location and discovered that everything was okay. No further deputy action needed.
1:15 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Torch rest stop in Coolville for a property retrieval. Deputies found the property but did not find the owner. No further deputy action required.
2:08 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Valley Street in Trimble for a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the involved parties were separated. Deputies spoke to both involved and the matter was resolved. Both parties agreed to separate for a while to avoid further problems. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:08 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in Buchtel, in reference to a report of a parking problem. On scene, deputies tagged the vehicle for removal via tow truck, and advised that caller of the proper steps to take for the vehicle to be removed from her property.
3:36 p.m., Coolville — A female caller advised that her ex-boyfriend was trespassing on her property, and she wanted him to leave. Contact was made with the male via telephone, and he was advised to leave the property. The female was advised if the male did not leave, to call back. No further action taken.
3:55 p.m., Guysville — A female caller advised that someone had stolen a utility trailer from her property. Currently, there are no leads in this matter.
4:44 p.m., Athens — A caller from Salem Road, Athens, reported her vehicle had been stolen by acquaintances earlier in the evening. A deputy spoke with the complainant. Further investigation is pending.
5:59 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a female, via telephone, regarding a report of a sexual assault incident. This matter is currently under investigation.
6:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested to patrol the area of Valley Drive in The Plains, in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity
6:19 p.m., Coolville — A caller from Frost Road in Coolville reported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that their landlord had taken their dogs and placed a padlock on the door. A deputy spoke with the landlord, and she stated that the dogs had been returned. The landlord stated she thought the dogs had been abandoned. The tenants were able to return to the home. Further investigation is pending.
8:45 p.m., Athens — A third-party caller notified the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was involved in a verbal dispute. The dispute occurred on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the male and female involved. They stated they were disputing over relationship issues. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
11:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Reese Antiques in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated she was closing for the night when a male came to the door asking for a ride. Deputies patrolled the area for the male but had negative contact. Units resumed patrol.
Monday, Jan. 3
4:03 a.m., The Plains — An individual reported to AC911 that individuals were around and inside his home, making threats to harm him. Deputies responded to the home, and this complaint was found to be unfounded. No further action taken, Return to patrol.
4:47 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens Township in reference to a report of individuals forcibly entering a home. This complaint was unfounded, and the caller had made several similar complaints in the past 24 hours. It was determined that the individual was having a mental health crisis and needed help. The individual was transported for a well-being assessment.
