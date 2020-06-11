Athens County Sheriff’s Department
Tuesday, June 9
11:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a patrol request on Front Street. There were no persons observed in the area and no vehicles matched the provided description of involved parties. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a well being check on Ervin Road. Caller who stated she was the daughter of the male subject advised she had received several calls from her father advising of issues with the person he was living with. Contact was made with the male who stated everything was fine and that another family member was going to come and get him today. End report
12:15 p.m., Athens — The Athens Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the inside of the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, numerous packages of marijuana were located inside the vehicle and seized as evidence. Additional charges maybe requested.
1:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a harassment issue. Caller reported words being exchanged with a neighbor while he was walking his dog. Caller was given information and advised to call if the incident occurs again, so contact with both parties could be made.
2:52 p.m., Coolville — Deputies patrolled the Coolville area for suspicious people stopping at houses. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Self Storage in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. Victim stated her storage locker was broken into, and numerous items stolen. This case remains under investigation.
8:55 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of three vehicles being entered at a residence in York Township. The vehicles were believed to have been entered a day prior. Loose change was missing from the vehicles. This matter is currently under investigation.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, June 9
9:46 a.m. — Officers filed a report of $1,000 of items stolen from an apartment at 300 W. State Street.
10:19 a.m. — Officers assisted Bonnie Porter in filing a telecommunications harassment complaint.
9:25 p.m. — Officers responded to East State Street for a complaint. Whitnie Cain was arrested on charges of failure to appear.
Wednesday, June 10
4:08 a.m. — Officers responded to 1408 Carriage Hill Drive for a criminal damaging complaint. A windshield was broken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, June 9
12:17 a.m. — Officers responded to the 600 block of Chestnut Street where roommates were having an argument over pizza. Officers warned them for their behavior.
12:55 a.m. — Officers responded back to the same address on Chestnut Street for a fight. Andrew J. C. Thompson was charged with Persistent Disorderly Conduct by Fighting and also arrested on a warrant from Hocking County. Alexander L. Ziemski was also charged with Persistent Disorderly Conduct by Fighting. Both were transported to the SEORJ.
7:40 a.m. — Officers responded to the 400 block of Burr Oak Blvd for an unwanted guest. The resident gave the guest a ride away from the property.
9:51 a.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Fayette Street after the apartment manager called reporting one of the residents had passed away. ACEMS responded to verify the information. The Athens County Coroner’s Office responded and determined the 77 year old male died of natural causes.
12:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a parking complaint on the 400 block of West Washington Street. The officer found the vehicle had expired plates and was not legally parked either. The vehicle was towed away.
2:40 p.m. — Officer responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a theft report. The complainant reported she believed someone stole something off of her neighbor’s porch. The officer checked the residence in question but was unable to locate anyone or any indication of a theft.
3:45 p.m. — Officer observed a juvenile, ordered by Juvenile Court to be under house arrest, riding a bicycle on E. Columbus Street. He was escorted to his residence and Juvenile Court was contacted.
3:52 p.m. — Officer responded to Edward Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was gone prior to arrival but a witness stated the vehicle left heading north on SR 278.
4:11 p.m. — Officers responded to SR 691 @ Canal Street to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a reported road rage incident. One of the parties involved, Wesley Brooks, was found to have a warrant and our department transported him to the SEORJ.
5:40 p.m. — Officer responded to West Washington Street for a report of a vehicle with loud exhaust driving up and down the street. The officer checked West Washington Street and the adjacent streets but could not locate the vehicle.
6:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street for a report of a female who seemed upset her husband may harm her. The officers spoke with the female who confirmed she and her husband had an argument. She further stated she was not concerned for her safety but was having anxiety over the argument.
7:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an active fight on East Franklin Street. Upon arrival no fight could be observed. The adjacent areas were checked and nothing could be located.
8:09 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a report of someone possibly inside an abandoned house. The residence was checked and there were no signs anyone could have gone inside as it is boarded up.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, June 1
12:31 p.m. — Crews responded to 275 W. Union St., Diles Hearing Center. A detector was going off which the caller believed to be caused by a tenant smoking. Crews found the alarm in the receptionist area of Diles to be going off, but there was no record of how the alarm was to be reset. After investigating, an ADT burglar alarm was found hanging off the wall. Crews rewired the panel, silencing the alarm. With apartments above the business, firefighters determined a working system should be required, and will seek further action.
Wednesday, June 3
1:20 p.m. — Crews were sent to a semi-truck stopped on Route 33 and smoking. The rear brakes were overheated on the trailer, and the driver had called their breakdown service. Crews stood by until brakes stopped smoking and directed traffic.
11:34 p.m. — Crews were sent to the south Y of Pomeroy Road for severe flooding, blocking traffic from the high waters. Citizens in need were also assisted.
Friday, June 5
8:17 a.m. — Crews were sent to Heritage Commons for a fire alarm. A maintenance crew member advised the air compressor had broken a belt, causing the sprinkler system to alarm.
7:45 p.m — Crews responded to 226 E. State St. on a report of a resident who had come home to their home full of smoke. The adjacent apartment tenant was found to have been cooking, and the hood vent pushed smoke into a common plumbing chase way and into the other resident’s apartment. Both apartments were ventilated.
7:53 p.m. — Crews were sent to Kroger on East State for a vehicle leaking gas. A brown GMC Envoy’s tank was leaking. Occupants refused to have it towed and drove away. Area was flushed.
11:17 p.m. — Crews were advised by APD of a suicidal female walking to the river. Her car was found running with a path through the grass to the river. No witness of her entering the river. Set up for boat launch on Stimson Avenue. Female was located further down the river bank.
Saturday, June 6
9:08 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at Adams Hall. A detector was malfunctioning.
10:48 a.m. — Crews were again dispatched to Adams Hall. Life Safety was working on the system, no fire.
7:58 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a wire down on Longview Drive. It was found to be a phone line, which was removed from the roadway.
Sunday, June 7
11:40 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a residential alarm at 10 Ransom Drive. A maintenance worker was already on scene. A relief valve had failed on a hot water heater, producing steam which set off the alarm.
10:12 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Bromley Hall. A detector in room 201 had been activated by cooking food in a microwave.
