January 21
3:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of Elm Street in the Plains for a report of suspicious individuals. Upon patrolling the area, deputies had negative contact with any persons matching the description.
4:15 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft from a garage in Jacksonville. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone regarding this incident. A report was taken, and this incident remains under investigation.
4:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, in reference to a breaking and entering complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined to be civil issue over personal property. Parties were informed to contact attorneys and file complaints with small claims court.
5:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for a report of trespassing. Once on scene, the person denied calling. No further action taken.
6:04 p.m. — Deputies took a report of possible trespassing in Nelsonville. Deputies determined that the incident was civil in nature and the caller was referred to her attorney.
6:48 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity in Chauncey. A deputy patrolled the area and observed nothing out of the ordinary.
9:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of Connett Road in The Plains in reference to the sound of possible gun shots. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke with residents but were unable to locate where the sound came from.
9:40 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a juvenile in The Plains. Deputies went to the residence of the complainant and spoke with him. A report was taken on this incident.
11:35 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a report of an alarm drop on Main Street in Millfield. Deputies checked the property and found everything to be secure. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a business alarm activation and found everything to be secure.
January 22
12:37 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a report of a dispute on Angela Drive in Athens. Deputies arrived on scene and determined it was a verbal argument with no physical violence or threats of violence. Deputies resumed patrol.
1:03 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call about a male, who was possibly under the influence, on top of a residence on Ellis Ave in Chauncey. Deputies arrived on scene, and after completing an investigation and a search of the area, arrested Bobby Blackstone for Criminal Trespass. Blackstone was transported to the Southeastern Regional Jail.
9:45 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of dispute in the Village of Glouster. The complainant advised that he and his adult stepson were involved in an argument and the stepson was refusing to leave. No signs of violence or threats of violence were evident. Deputies spoke with both parties, and they agreed to separate. No further action taken.
1:04 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dew Street in Glouster for an active verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties, and the dispute was determined to be verbal only. The parties agreed to separate, and deputies returned to patrol.
2:17 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on State Route 13 in Trimble Township for an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental call and no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:59 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 682 for a report of a disabled vehicle and/or vehicle crash, with persons arguing on the side of the road. Upon arriving in the area, deputies patrolled and were unable to locate the described vehicle or any persons along the roadway. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:59 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on private property in New Marshfield. A deputy went to the address of the complainant and spoke with him. The vehicle was tagged for removal.
5:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for a call of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, a report was taken, and parties were separated.
11:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens Township in reference to an out-of-control female. Deputies responded to scene and took the female into custody. She was ultimately transported to O’Bleness for medical issues and mental health assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.