Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, March 18
5:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Pleasanton Road. The vehicle was not a traffic hazard, it was secured, lock on column appeared intact and appeared just to be broken down. Contact could not be established with owner.
6:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to First Street in reference to an activated alarm. It was determined this was a medical emergency and EMS personnel on scene assisted victim. Units returned to patrol.
7:54 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a trespass complaint on McDougal Road. The caller stated he did not wish to make a report on the incident. Deputy patrolled the area in an attempt to ID the subject on the callers property. Subject was not located.
3:38 p.m., The Plains — A male contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that he witnessed a female enter his apartment while he was walking his dog. The caller requested the area to be patrolled and if contact was made to advise the female not to return to his apartment. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:17 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart where the caller advised that her husband was possibly having medical issues. Contact was made and the male was voluntarily transported by ACEMS.
12:41 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies patrolled the area of Chauncey on a 911 call from a deactivated cell phone. The deputy patrolled the area and checked residences in the area but did not locate the caller.
9:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. First Street for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
10:49 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to meet Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy at the EMS Station in Glouster to pick up a prisoner. Made contact at said location and took custody of the individual with confirmed warrant out of Athens County. Subject was transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:27 p.m., New Marshfield — A female caller reported that she was not happy with her niece staying with her nephew. The caller advised that the niece’s custodial mother was aware of the arrangement. The caller suspected possible drug use in the past but no specific information was provided that indicated anyone was in immediate harm. The woman stated she would be in contact with Athens County Children’s Services to further pursue the issue.
11:57 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Lang Road in reference to individuals taking shelter in an abandoned residence. The area was patrolled on foot and no contact was made with any individuals inside the residence or in the general area. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, March 18
4 p.m. — Officers were contacted in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle at University Estates. A pair of Beats Solo headphones (worth $300), Beats Powerbeats Pro (worth $250), Beats Powerbeats Pro (worth $250), a Nike lanyard, a PFG hat and a mens Columbia jacket.
