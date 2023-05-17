Athens Sheriff's Office
May 12
10:03 a.m. — Deputies responded to Main Street in Coolville for a suspicious person complaint. Units patrolled the area but no person matching the description was located.
11:25 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Shade area for an injury complaint. The caller advised that she had sustained the injuries during a fight with another female. A report was taken.
11:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens after a female called the Ohio State Highway Patrol making a concerning statement. Once on scene, units determined the female needed to be taken to the hospital for assistance.
12:13 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a 911 open-line on Baker Road in New Marshfield. Deputies attempted contact at the residence but were unsuccessful.
12:43 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a private property crash on State Route 13 in Millfield. A report was taken.
12:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to Shelley Drive, Athens Township, for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle described.
1:38 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a theft of a firearm on Meadow Brook Road in Albany. A report was taken.
2:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in The Plains for a report of a child playing next to the roadway.
3:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle has been entered into LEADS and a BOLO has been released.
3:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not make contact with the described person.
4:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties. The suspect, 18-year-old Leo Stover, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.
4:44 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of men sitting on a bench, drinking and smoking, at the Dollar General, 70 N. Plains Road, The Plains. A deputy responded to the business and spoke with the two men. It was found that the men were doing nothing that was illegal, and the deputy resumed patrol.
5:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to West Main Street, Glouster, in reference to a fight complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties, and they were separated. Deputies were unable to find any evidence of physical violence on either party.
6:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Road, Millfield, for a reckless driver complaint. Deputies were able to speak with the driver.
7:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of possible threats on Concord Church Road, Millfield. Upon arrival, it was determined that no threats were made, and the individuals were instructed on steps to take moving forward.
8:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to Nelsonville in reference to a well-being check. Deputies attempted to make contact with a male, but he was not home at that time. Deputies will continue to look for him.
9:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of a possible dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined that the individual was yelling at an animal not another human. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:15 p.m. — While patrolling the New Marshfield cemetery after dark, a deputy encountered two individuals. After a brief encounter, it was determined that no criminal activity was afoot, and the men were informed that the cemetery closed after dusk. The men left shortly after, and the deputy resumed patrol.
10:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to Cross Street in The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individuals, and everything checked okay. No further action was taken.
May 13
4:01 a.m. — Deputies and ACEMS responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a report of an unconscious male. After the male regained consciousness, deputies found that he was in need of an evaluation, and they transported him for assistance.
8:18 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespassing complaint on Parmiter Road in Amesville. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered it was a company servicing an oil well. Deputies advised the property owner and resumed patrol.
10:40 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a suspicious person in the area of Rosewood Lane in The Plains. Deputies made contact with the male and did not observe anything criminal. Deputies resumed patrol.
12:47 p.m. — Deputies took a report of abandoned property on Hollister Cemetery Road, Glouster.
1:37 p.m. — Deputies did a well-being check on a female on Steinmeyer Road, New Marshfield.
1:48 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a suspicious vehicle on River Road in Athens. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the described vehicle.
2:11 p.m. — While patrolling The Plains, a deputy observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed with no license plate. The vehicle was towed and impounded pending proof of ownership.
2:26 p.m. — While patrolling the area of 21 S. High St. in Glouster, a deputy was flagged down by a motorist. The motorist informed the deputy of an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance. The deputy was able to locate the male and it was found that he had an active warrant for his arrest. The male was arrested for his warrant and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to Fast Traxx in Nelsonville in reference to a threatening complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined that no threats were made. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Stagecoach Road in Athens for a theft complaint. Upon arrival, a report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:04 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a spam phone call on Hartman Road, The Plains. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone and a report was taken.
7:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chase Road in Albany for a report of a traffic hazard. Upon patrolling the area, it was determined the obstruction was out of the roadway.
8:41 p.m. — While patrolling the area of North Blackburn Road near U.S. Route 50 in Athens, a deputy observed a vehicle being on the roadway with an equipment violation. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and upon making contact with the two occupants, it was found that the female passenger had several felony warrants for her arrest. The female was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
9:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street in Glouster for a vandalism complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
9:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, New Marshfield, for a report of possible harassment. The individual was advised of the proper steps moving forward. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Hebbardsville Road, Albany. Upon arrival, it was determined that a female’s car had broken down, but she had a ride on the way.
10:04 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a 911 open-line phone call on North Plains Road in The Plains. A deputy patrolled the area but was unable to locate the caller. No additional calls were received from the phone number.
10:52 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Rhoric Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Units arrived on scene and found a vehicle along the roadway in the township right-of-way, as well as on the complainant's property. Units tagged the vehicle removal per the complainant's request. The owner of the vehicle was notified. No further action taken.
11:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to Radford Road, Athens, for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.