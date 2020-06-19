Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, June 18
2:01 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were requested by Athens County Emergency Management Services on scene of a possible narcotics overdose. While responding to the location, EMS advised they were clearing scene to transport and deputies were no longer needed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:34 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Route 329 and Route 550 in reference to a vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies patrolled both the intersections, but located nothing. Area was patrolled but no disabled vehicle was located. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:49 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Route 13 for a report of an assault. The caller advised that a male assaulted him. Deputies spoke with both involved parties and witness statements were collected. This case is under further investigation.
12:53 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Congress Run Road to assist The Ohio State Highway Patrol on a fatal motor vehicle crash. The crash is still under investigation.
2:01 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were called to Brandeberry Road for a drug overdose. While in route, deputies were canceled by ACEMS who advised that the subject was being transported. Units returned to patrol.
3 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to the Buchtel Food Mart on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the vehicle and found the driver was waiting to pick up a friend whom lived in a nearby residence whom returned while deputies were on scene. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:34 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Amesville for a vehicle blocking the roadway at the northern intersection of Route 329 and 550. On scene, Deputies observed no vehicle on or near the intersection, and it was believed that any involved vehicle had left the area prior to deputies arriving. No further action was needed.
4:35 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Reynolds Avenue for a prowler complaint. The elderly caller had advised her medic alert company that she thought she could hear people inside her room. On scene, deputies made contact with the caller, and after speaking with her further, determined that the issue stemmed from a medical condition and corresponding hallucinations. Family members were on scene that were familiar with her situation. No evidence of any criminal activity was found. EMS arrived on scene as well to check on the woman's condition. No additional assistance was needed.
9:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hooper Road to speak with a homeowner about all of the refrigerators sitting on his property. The caller was concerned that the doors were still on them and they were afraid a child might get locked in one. After speaking with the owner of the property he said he would remove the doors off of the ones sitting outside. No further action needed.
9:41 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a stolen Generac Portable Generator, stolen sometime throughout the night of 06-17-2020 from a residence on Dowler Ridge Road.
9:56 a.m., Coolville — A handgun was recovered on Murphy Road. Handgun was found along the roadway. Also found was a holster. Handgun and holster was placed in evidence at the Sheriff's Office.
11:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road to do a well-being check on four children that had not been to daycare for ten days. Once on scene a unit spoke with the mother and found that the children had been kept home due to illness. No further action needed.
12:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mine Road, in Athens, in reference to a neighbor dispute.
2:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road in reference to an out of control female at a residential facility. Once on scene, the female voluntarily left to be transported to the hospital. No further action needed.
4:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to First Street for a well being check. The caller stated they were a doctor's office and their patient has not came to their last three appointments. Deputies were able to make contact with the patient and she said she was fine. Deputies asked her to call her doctor's office and resumed patrol.
5:38 p.m., Coolville — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising he was being harassed by his ex-brother in-law. The caller advised that the other male was threatening to come to his house to retrieve a smoker that he believed should have went to the caller's ex-wife in the divorce. Contact was made with the other half and he was advised this was a civil issue between the caller and his ex-wife. This male was advised to not have contact with the caller, and if he went to his house he would be criminally charged. The male stated that he understood.
5:43 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road for a trespassing complaint. The caller stated that a male walked through her field. The caller yelled over to the male to stay off her property but the male yelled back. Contact was made with the other half and they were advised to stay off the caller's property.
6:41 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Monroe Street to patrol for a reckless driver. The caller stated that a green Honda Civic was squealing tires and spinning gravel everywhere. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. The caller approached deputies and advised the female driver had already left the area. Deputies resumed patrol and will attempt to make contact with the vehicle.
8:12 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
9:33 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Jeffers Road for a report of a 911 hang up. Deputies checked the residence and determined the call was accidental. No further assistance was needed.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, June 17
12:32 a.m. — Officers conducted foot patrol on Columbus Street, Washington Street, Myers Street, Toth Drive, Jefferson Street, and Watkins Street.
2:52 a.m. — Officers conducted foot patrol on Walnut Street, Poplar Street, and Chestnut Street.
4:02 a.m. — Officer assisted Hocking College PD with a traffic stop on East Canal Street.
8:03 a.m. — Officer responded to the flood pump on Monroe Street as the fence was damaged around it. It appears an adjacent property owner was knocking down part of a brick structure and the bricks damaged the fence.
1:14 p.m. — Officer responded to West High Street about a stolen bicycle. While the officer was taking the report a child came up the road and said he found the stolen bicycle on the 800 block of Poplar Street and wanted to return it.
1:38 p.m. — Officer responded to Jefferson Street for a dispute with the property owner wanting to have the other party banned from his property. The officer was able to assist the parties is settling the dispute.
1:40 p.m. — Officer took an on-station harassment report that occurred the night before.
2:59 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street. Hopewell Health contacted the department and wanted to have a female taken into protective custody. Officers did make contact with her and she was transported to Ohio Health in Athens for an Emergency Pre-Screen.
4:24 p.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street for a report of an intoxicated male yelling at people. As a result Kenny Barnhart was arrested, charged with Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication, and transported to the SEORJ.
9:05 p.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation on Chestnut Street at East Canal Street. The driver was warned for the infraction.
11:33 p.m. — Officers conducted foot patrol in the alley of Poplar Street and Chestnut Street.
Athens Fire Department
Sunday, June 14
7:13 a.m. — Crews responded to Grand Park Blvd. for a resident having trouble turning off her gas stove. Crews turned off the gas to the stovetop, as the knobs were cracked and not turning.
Monday, June 8
5:13 p.m. — Crews responded to 1 1/2 N. Court Street for an alarm. The system was malfunctioning.
6:35 p.m. — Crews responded to 983 E. State Street for a roof top unit. The call was cancelled.
7:35 p.m. — Crews responded to Dairy Queen, where a transformer was burning a power pole. Wires were arcing on a pole. AEP killed the power to the pole.
Tuesday, June 9
12:10 a.m. — Crews responded to 19 Clarke Street for a fire alarm. System was malfunctioning.
Wednesday, June 10
9:21 p.m. — Crews responded to 3 Coventry Lane where a homeowner believed their house was struck by lightening. There was some damage to a gutter and an outside receptacle. There was also a slight haze of smoke. No fire. Estimated damage is approximately $2,000.
Thursday, June 11
12:49 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at TS Tech. The water department called and said the hydrants and set off the system.
1:02 p.m. — Crews responded to Park Place for a person trapped in an Alden Library elevator.
Friday, June 12
9:50 a.m. — Crews responded to 25 W. Washington Street. The call was cancelled en route.
11:29 a.m. — Crews responded to Oxbow Trail for a mower hitting a gas meter, causing a leak.
Saturday, June 13
4:38 a.m. — Crews were toned for an alarm at Holiday Inn, which was immediately canceled.
Sunday, June 14
6:08 p.m. — Crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at 34 W. Stimson. No source of CO or gas found on scene. Detector batteries were determined to be out of date.
