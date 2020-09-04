Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Sept. 3
12:47 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to McDonalds on North Plains Road for a report of a suspicious male. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located and identified the male. The male was asked to leave the area, deputies returned to patrol.
1:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that they could hear the neighbors screaming. On scene, deputies made contact with both involved parties talking calmly outside. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported. The argument was said to be over ongoing issues and was said to have been settled for the evening. Parties agreed to remain separated for the remainder of the evening. No further action needed.
1:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a suspicious person. The caller said they went out to walk their dog and saw a male with a flashlight. When the subject was confronted, he jumped into a white pickup with a white topper and drove off towards Athens. Deputies patrolled into Athens but had negative contact with any vehicle matching that description in the area.
2:01 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Route 682 on a report of a suspicious person in the area. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled and had no contact with the described suspicious person.
2:35 a.m., Carbondale — Deputies were dispatched to Mine Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the vehicle and a male occupant.The male was identified and found to have an active warrant for his arrest. The male was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
5:09 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Route 56 for a possibly suicidal male. The female caller reported that her boyfriend said he was going to take a bottle of sleeping pills. On scene, deputies spoke with the male, who said although he was depressed, he was not suicidal and did not take any pills. The female advised she would be taking him home where he would be observed by family. She was advised to call back if any additional assistance was requested.
9:56 a.m., Athens — Deputies were requested by the Adult Parole Authority to assist with locating an individual with warrants out of Athens County Common Pleas Court. The male was successfully located and transported to court without incident.
10:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 in regards to abandoned vehicles. The caller said that her ex-boyfriend purchased two vehicles, and left the mat her residence. She stated that she wanted the vehicle’s tagged for removal. Deputies tagged both vehicles. Units resumed patrol.
12:01 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies assisted Athens County Children’s Services with a well-being check in the Jacksonville area.
4:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a third party report of a fight on Route 550. Upon arrival one party had already left. The remaining party did not want to pursue anything further.
Deputies did a well-being check on a male, in The Plains. The caller stated the male’s keys were in his door and the door was opened but he was not responding.Once on scene the male was found to be intoxicated but did not require any further assistance.
5:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female who was reported as “suspicious” on United Lane. After speaking with the female it was determined no criminal activity had taken place.
5:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Ayers Road in regards to a stolen vehicle. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated he was supposed to sell his vehicle to a male. He said that he let the male test drive his vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and he never brought it back. He said that he checked the male’s residence, and his landlord stated that he packed up and left. A bolo was put out for the vehicle. The remains open pending further investigation.
5:32 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Connett Road in regards to an alarm. Deputies checked the residence everything was secured. Units resumed patrol.
6:49 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Ellis Avenue on an animal complaint involving an opossum. Upon arriving on scene, the problem was found to have been taken care of. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:59 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Jeffers Road for a dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who both had visible injury. When interviewed, the male and female gave conflicting statements as to what took place and the male advised he did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Parties were separated.
10:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a request from Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for a well being check for an Athens County resident on Route 550. While en-route, Hocking County called back and advised that the check was no longer needed. No further action needed.
City of Athens Police Department
Thursday, Sept. 3
1:33 a.m. — Officeres on routine patrol on Court Street discovered a theft in progress. Carlos Duwayne Lowry Jr., 55, of Athens, was arrested for theft. An Amazon package was returned to its owner and a report was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.