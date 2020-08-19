Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Aug. 18
2:32 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a possible fire at a long term care facility. Deputies responded to scene and did not observe any fire or smoke initially. The Plains Fire Department arrived on scene and determined it was a light that malfunctioned. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of suspicious activity at a state park. No Department of Natural Resource officers were available at the time of the call. Deputies met with the complainant whom advised they had observed a person across the lake shining a red light in their direction. A short time later they observed a bi-pedal creature around 3 to 4 feet tall walking near them and looking their direction, they were uncertain as to what it was but did not believe it to be a person. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any suspicious activity or creatures at that time.
7:14 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Madison Street with the Glouster Police Department for a dispute. As officers arrived, it was found that the subject had already fled the scene. Glouster Police Department finished their investigation and officers resumed patrol since no further action was required.
8:27 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to the Chauncey Post Office, in reference to a syringe found in the parking lot. A post office employee did advised that a male was seen sitting behind the building a few days ago. Syringe was properly disposed of.
1:17 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Brimstone Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was described as having no windshield and the caller reported children in the vehicle. The area was patrolled and the vehicle was not located.
1:49 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Mountain Bell Road for an activated residential alarm. The residence was checked, and no signs of forced entry were found.
1:52 p.m., Chauncey —Deputies were dispatched to W. Bailey Road in reference to a male being passed out in a vehicle, in a pull off. Deputies located the male but he was not unresponsive. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and items of drugs and paraphernalia were located. This case is pending investigation and lab results.
3:14 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded Mill Street for a male screaming for help. Deputies patrolled the area. Negative contact with a male screaming for help. Deputies did not observe any other activity.
4:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Matheny Road for an intrusion alarm. Deputies made contact with a male subject, who stated he was working on the homeowner's residence. The male subject provided deputies proof that he had access to be at the residence.
7:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Clinton Street for property retrieval. The caller stated she wanted deputies to standby while she retrieved her belongings. The caller gathered her belongings with no issues.
7:40 p.m., The Plains —During the course of an investigation, deputies located several items that were stolen from The Plains, several days earlier. Those items were identified and returned to the owner. During the course of the investigation, contact was made with Charles Thomas who was arrested on multiple warrants out of Athens County. This case will be submitted to a grand jury and addition charges are pending.
8:13 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a parking compliant. The caller stated there was a truck parked in his yard. The caller said the truck was preventing him from seeing the roadway, due to how it was parked. The owner of the vehicle was notified, and arranged for it to be removed.
8:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Holdcroft Lane for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the residents, who stated they did not know the subject of the well-being check.
8:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the park in The Plains where the caller advised that individuals were knocking over the trash cans. Contact was made and the individuals picked up the trash.
9:44 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of loud noise from a residence in Troy Township. Deputies responded to the area and sat stationary for some time. No excessive noise or other criminal activity were observed at that time.
10:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Chauncey where the caller advised there was a female at his residence refusing to leave. The female left prior to deputies arrival and the caller advised he no longer needed assistance.
11:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Road for a domestic dispute. Caller advised that his adult son was trying to hit him and causing problems. On scene, the caller advised that his son had left the residence prior to their arrival. He stated that he had no marks or injuries and did want to pursue any kind of criminal charges. He was instructed to call back if the son returned and assistance was needed.
City of Athens Police Department
Monday, Aug. 17
10:30 a.m. — Officers responded to North May Avenue for a public exposure report.
9:35 a.m. — Officers responded to 100 S. May Avenue for a theft complaint. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
3:41 p.m. — Officers responded to 7 Pine Place for a theft report. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
1:04 p.m. — Officers responded to the Hocking Valley Bank on East State Street for a robbery report. An investigation is pending.
