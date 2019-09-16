Athens Police Department:
Friday, Sept. 13
9:30 p.m. — Officers responded to 19B Palmer St. for a report that a male had fallen from an electrical pole. He was transported by EMS and is in critical condition.
Saturday, Sept. 14
6:21 a.m. — Responded to East State Street due to a criminal damaging complaint. A report was filed.
5:22 p.m. — Responded to The Market on State for a report of voyeurism. A female complainant reported that a middle-aged white male with salt and pepper hair was in a stall in the women’s restroom and attempted to take photographs or video of her. The unidentified suspect reportedly fled out the back door of the mall and to the west of the building. Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Athens Police Department.
Sunday, Sept. 15
9:50 p.m. — Responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the intersection of Byard and South Shafer Street. The complainant advised a white male approached his delivery vehicle and entered the vehicle. The suspect was confronted by the reported victim and attempted to grab him. The victim was able to call 911 and officers arrived on scene soon after. The suspect reportedly ran up toward West Washington Street and officers were able to locate him behind a residence. Tyler Brown, 26, of The Plains, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. The victim advised no weapons were brandished by the suspect.
Ohio University Police Department:
Friday, Sept. 13
1:51 a.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Tripp Willis for underage consumption-intoxication. Transported to Southeastern Ohio Ohio Regional Jail.
10:04 a.m., Bromley Hall — Took information related to a reported incident of vandalism.
4:17 p.m., Baker University Center — Responded with Athens County EMS for a reported medical emergency. The subject declined treatment and transportation by EMS.
8:30 p.m., Tanaka Hall — Drug paraphernalia collected for destruction.
9:27 p.m., Parking Lot 114 — Contraband collected for destruction.
11:23 p.m., University Terrace — Dillon Leedy transported to SEORJ for criminal mischief and underage consumption-intoxication.
Saturday, Sept. 14
12:10 a.m., Convocation Center — Charge issued to Aaron Oehler for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to SEORJ.
12:16 a.m., Ryors Hall — William Leary transported to SEORJ for underage consumption-intoxication and fake ID.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Sept. 13
1 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Rome Twp. in reference to a report of a suspicious vehicle and made contact with a man and woman who were sleeping in their car. Both reported they were staying with relatives nearby, but there had been a large dispute earlier in the evening, so they left for the night. Nothing in or around the vehicle indicated there was nefarious activity occurring and neither had warrants. No further action taken.
12:56 p.m., Bean Hollow Road, Athens — Deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
4:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies observed a domestic dispute in a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Both were driving under suspension. A valid driver was called to come and take possession of the vehicle. Both parties did not wish to pursue any criminal charges. No further action taken.
8:25 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received multiple reports of an intoxicated man in Chauncey going through yards and shouting at people. Deputies made contact with the man after he was found trespassing in a caller’s garage. Tyler Brown, 26, was arrested and transported to SEORJ.
Saturday, Sept. 14
1:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a shoplifter at the Dollar General in The Plains. An assistant manager directed deputies to the suspect, Amanda Ziegler, located outside in the parking lot. Ziegler reportedly told deputies the clothes she was wearing were those she stole from the store. A search was conducted on a vehicle and drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered. It was reportedly collected to be sent for testing. Ziegler was transported to SEORJ and charged with theft.
2:21 p.m., West Washington Street, Athens — Deputies took a complaint of threats and harassment. A complainant advised his roommate’s father made threats to him, and he wanted to make a statement to document the events should additional action be needed if the behavior didn’t stop. No further action taken at this time.
2:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald’s for a report of drug paraphernalia that was located. Deputies collected the item and determined it not to be drug paraphernalia. No further action taken.
3:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street for a report of children playing at a playground. Deputies observed no criminal activity taking place, and returned to patrol.
3:58 p.m., Kramer Lane, Athens — Deputies took a phone complaint of a medications theft.
4:24 p.m., Johnson Road, The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop for moving and equipment violations. An item attempted to be hidden from deputies was reportedly turned over to deputies, with alleged suspected methamphetamine inside. During a search, deputies allegedly found additional drug-related items. They were seized as evidence to be sent to a lab for testing. Charges are expected pending the results.
5:33 p.m., Ellis Avenue, Chauncey — Deputies responded to a report of theft. The complainant reported his bike was stolen at a residence on Matheny Road in Nelsonville. The case remains under investigation.
5:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a theft report. The complainant stated their vehicle was left in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot for multiple days. They returned to find that someone had reportedly broken out a side window and taken multiple items. A report was filed.
6:34 p.m., East 1st Street, The Plains — Deputies received a report of a bicycle stolen off a porch. Deputies later located the bicycle, but a suspect was not able to be identified.
7:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Dollar General for a trespass complaint. A woman reportedly refused to leave the store. The woman advised to deputies she would leave and not return. No further action taken.
8:11 p.m., Cross Street, The Plains — Deputies responded to a dispute between neighbors. A caller advised their neighbor was riding their motorcycle too fast and a confrontation took place.
8:22 p.m., Old State Route 56, New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a theft report. A caller advised they were walking along the roadway when a motorist stopped and took off with their belongings. An unnamed suspect was reportedly identified. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:56 a.m., Grant Street, The Plains — Deputies responded to an active assault complaint. They made contact with the suspect in a driveway, who was bleeding from his feet and arms/hands. Deputies then made contact with the complainant and victim inside a residence. Both had visible injuries consistent with their accounts of being assaulted. An unnamed suspected was arrested and transported to a hospital.
8:06 a.m., Main Street, The Plains — Deputies took a report of two bright-colored bicycles having
been stolen.
