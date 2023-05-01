April 27
2:23 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle on the side of US RTE 13 in Millfield. It was discovered it was a gas company vehicle conducting normal readings of gas lines in the area.
6:41 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to McDonald’s in The Plains for a 911 open-line. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the caller.
9:53 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 691, Nelsonville, for a call of a vicious dog. Deputies were able to capture the canine without further incident.
10:05 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a harassment complaint. Units spoke with both parties and were able to come to a possible resolution to the problem.
10:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a trespass complaint. Deputies spoke with the caller, and the case is under investigation.
11:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to Oak Street in in The Plains for a call of a male who urinated off of a porch and appeared to be under the influence of something. On arrival, a unit spoke with the male, who denied urinating outside. Although it appeared the male was under the influence of something, he was on his property and a crime had not been committed.
1:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
2:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Barbour Street in Glouster for a request to assist Glouster PD with an individual in mental distress. The female was transported to O’Bleness without further issue.
3:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster at the request of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to make contact with a female. Deputies attempted contact but were unable to locate the female.
3:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dogwood Drive in Athens in reference to someone shooting firearms. Deputies spoke with the individual and determined that he was shooting in a safe manner and not in the direction of any residence.
4:23 p.m. — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for a well-being check. Once on scene, units spoke with the individual to be checked on and found no issues.
5:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to Big Bailey Run Road in Millfield for a complaint of someone revving a truck engine. Deputies patrolled the area and determined it was an individual working on his vehicle.
5:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to a suspicious male with a machete walking on Lemaster Road in The Plains. Deputies located and identified the male, who advised he was walking to a friend’s residence nearby.
6:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call. Deputies made contact with the resident and were informed that he was having issues with his cell phone and that everything was ok.
7:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for an open-line 911 call. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies determined everything was fine and the call was an accidental pocket dial.
8:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to E First Street in The Plains in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined that no threats were made and there was no physical contact between parties. A report was taken, and the parties willingly agreed to separate.
9:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Columbus Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with all the involved parties and found no evidence of physical violence. Deputies were also unable to determine if any threats of physical violence occurred.
9:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the individual.
10:56 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft of a cell phone in The Plains.
