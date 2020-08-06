Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Aug. 4
2:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Salem Road for a report of a breaking and entering. The caller advised that her soon-to-be ex-husband came into her residence while she was at work. Statements were collected and this case is under further investigation.
4:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to The Plains Public Library for a report of a person possibly inside the building. The caller advised that he can see someone walking around inside and that employees normally don’t come in that early. Deputies made contact with the male inside, who advised that he was there working on the computer systems. Units returned to patrol.
4:56 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in reference to an assault complaint. Victim and eyewitness provided a statement regarding incident. Suspect fled scene and was unable to be located. A request for a warrant on the charge of domestic violence will be submitted. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:39 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Route 56 with a scene involving a vehicle crash and a female victim behaving in a very erratic manner. Deputies responded to the location where they assisted in restraining the female and getting her loaded into an Athens County Emergency Services transport to be taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:27 a.m., Millfield — A resident of Main Street called the Sheriff’s Office to report that he found a zipped bag with some syringes in side. Arrived and spoke with the complainant, he advised that he found it in the parking lot of the Millfield Post Office. In a zipped camouflage bag also was a red container with what looks like crystal meth. No names or any other info was left in the bag. Stated that a large amount of cars pull in and out all hours of the night. Camouflage bag with it’s contents will be placed into temp for destruction.
4:40 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a dead-on-arrival call. The person was confirmed deceased by coroner. Brown Funeral retrieved the deceased.
5:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in regards to a physical altercation. The caller advised a unknown male was in the area and initiated a verbal altercation. The two males engaged in a mutual fight, and the caller received a laceration under his left eye. The unknown male took off in a silver sedan. The caller was advised to call back if the male returned.
5:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in regards to an active dispute. The caller advised she was with Integrated Services, and her client was having issues with her husband. After speaking with both parties, it was a mutual argument between the two, and both parties were advised to separate, or leave each other alone.
5:57 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Carol Lane in regards to an active dispute. The caller advised an argument was heard at the neighboring residence. Deputies spoke with both parties, and it was determined to be a mutual argument. Both parties were advised to separate, or leave each other alone, or charges will be filed.
6:23 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a complaint at Factory Road. Upon arrival we spoke with a tenant that stated he had a unwelcome guest in his house. Deputies searched the residence and found no individuals in the house. We spoke with the caller after clearing the house and he stated he may be at the landlord’s house behind the property. We then met with the landlord and the unwanted guest to gather information. The guest and landlord informed us that the other tenant that currently lives with the caller had invited the guest into the house. The caller was informed that if the co-tenant of the residence wished to have the guest in the residence, the co-tenant is able to do so.
7:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rosewood Lane in regards to a local resident that located mail on the side of the road. The mail was collected and taken to the post office.
9:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female about her mother who she was recently involved with in a domestic. The caller advised her mother is now missing, and possibly suicidal. The female has an active warrant for her arrest, and are actively searching for the female. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.
9:54 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Main Street for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the suspected vehicle or any other criminal activity at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road for a verbal dispute. The caller said that a woman was parked out in front of her house screaming. On scene, deputies made contact with the woman out front. She said a car had been harassing her and she thought they had pulled into that residence. The homeowner said no one there had been out driving. The woman advised that she may have had the wrong residence, as it was dark and she had just guessed the house after seeing headlights turn off the road in her rear view mirror. She agreed to leave the residence without incident. She was warned that returning and causing any additional disturbance could result in criminal charges. No further action needed at that time.
Athens City Police Department
Monday, Aug. 3
3:01 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint at 525 W. Union Street. A report was taken.
5:19 p.m. — Officers took a report of mail theft over the phone from a West Washington Street rental. The items stolen included packages.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
10:19 a.m. — Officers responded to OMG Rotisserie, 139 Columbus Road, for a theft complaint. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
2:26 p.m. — Officers responded to Kroger, 919 E. State St., for a theft report. A LG Phoenix 4 and a tracfone, amounting to $52 of merchandise, were reported stolen.
3:49 p.m. — Officers received a complaint of an unknown male exposing himself to hotel staff at the Fairfield Inn on East State Street. A report was taken.
