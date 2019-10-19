Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Oct. 17
12:24 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a complaint of multiple gunshots on Wolfe Bennett Road in Nelsonville, reportedly coming from a vehicle. No description of the vehicle was available. The area was thoroughly patrolled in an attempt to locate the involved parties; however, no one was observed in area.
2:28 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received information regarding possible stolen equipment located on Brister Road in Coolville. Multiple stolen items were recovered. The case remains under investigation.
8:26 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Stagecoach Road for a reported domestic dispute. The complainant stated that her fiancee had punched her in the ribs due to an argument. Deputies observed physical injuries to the victim and Barry Hamilton, age 53, of Newark was arrested for domestic violence and transported to regional jail without incident.
9:07 p.m., Glouster — Units responded to the Dollar General in Glouster for a report of an intoxicated male. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the intoxicated male. He was issued a summons for public urination and was released to a sober party.
