Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, May 19
2:35 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road for a third-party report of a suicidal female. Deputies spoke with the female who stated she recently used drugs prior to deputies arrival. The female denied being suicidal. Deputies determined the female did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. Athens County EMS was requested to the scene to check the female. No further action taken.
3:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street, in Glouster, in reference to a reported attempted entry into a residence. Deputies observed a window that was open, but it was very small and on the second story of the structure. Nothing was reported missing or disturbed. No further indication was reported that someone might have entered residence. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to James Lane for a patrol request. The complainant stated that someone had banged on her residence and wished for the area to be patrolled. Deputies patrolled the area, and was unsuccessful in locating any person. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:31 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a dispute on Reynolds Avenue between two motorist. The case is being referred to Albany Police.
8:43 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel area in reference to an open 911 call. Upon deputies arrival they made contact with a male subject that advised he was possibly robbed, however it was the same statement and description as an assault call on Monday, May 18. The male subject was transported to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
11:21 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Torch Road on a 911 hangup. On arrival contact was made with the resident who stated they did not call or have a land line. Call was unfounded.
12:38 p.m., The Plains —Deputies were dispatched to 401 Adena Drive for a stolen vehicle report. Deputies spoke with the caller who advised that his vehicle was stolen out of his garage. Deputies noticed no signs of forced entry to the garage, or the residence. It was later discovered that the son of the caller took the vehicle away due to his parents having medical issues. Case closed.
3:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Walnut Street for a report of an emotionally distressed person having delusions and acting strangely.Deputies were able to peacefully get the subject to go to the hospital for a mental health screening.
3:55 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville where the caller advised that an unknown male was parked in a vehicle on his property. Contact was made and the male advised that he was headed home from a long trip, and was resting. He was advised he needed to leave the property and he could use the local rest area.
4:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a vehicle driving recklessly. Deputies along with The Ohio State Highway Patrol, searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
4:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of Mush Run Road, and Joyce road, in regards to a vehicle on the roadway with a female driver that was unconscious. Deputies along with EMS patrolled the area, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.
5:12 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road in regards to a suspicious male going door to door asking for money. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the male.
5:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a reckless driver. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
5:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious male. Upon arriving on scene, the area was searched and a male was located hiding in a tree line, near the residence. After further investigation there was no evidence that he attempted to entered the residence. The male was served a trespass complaint and advised if he returned to the residence, he would be charged for trespassing.
5:20 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in regards to a dog that was struck by a vehicle. The dog was OK, and the caller was advised of Ohio failure to confine/restrain laws.
6:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Kramer Lane for a domestic disturbance. Deputies investigated the scene and were able to keep involved parties separated. One party called for a ride and separated from the scene. Neither party wanted to pursue any criminal charges in this case.
6:45 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located and after investigation, the vehicle owner was having issues with the engine. The vehicle owner had a friend come assist with having it towed to his residence.
8:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in regards to a resident hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any gunshots.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, May 19
12:18 a.m. – Officers responded to a dispute on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. One party was leaving as the officers arrived and he was stopped and interviewed. Neither party wished to pursue any charges. The male gathered his belongings and left the residence for the night.
12:33 a.m. – Officers were advised of a vehicle operating recklessly in a parking lot on East Canal Street. Although the officers did not observe the violation they spoke with the driver to make them aware of the complaint.
3:43 a.m. – Officers spoke with a male who was reported to be loitering at Speedway and refused to leave when asked. The male was informed he could be charged with Criminal Trespassing for refusing to leave should the property owner wish to pursue charges.
11:40 a.m. – Officer responded to North Harper Street for a report of vandalism to a vehicle.
12:00 p.m. — Officer assisted Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman in clearing a residence on High Street that is owned by the Land Bank.
2:26 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a vehicle speeding on Fort Street. The vehicle could not be located.
4:17 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a possible violation of a protection order. It was determined a protection order was not issued after a previous assault but the Judge had ordered there to be no contact. The matter would need to be referred back to the court for disposition as no violation of law had occurred.
4:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of two females in an altercation on the 100 block of Myers Street. Officers stopped of group of individuals a short distance away to investigate the matter. A witness to the fight stated the victim left and they were unsure which of the females stopped by the officers was involved in the fight.
5:45 p.m. — Officer took an on-station report about multiple thefts that had occurred from a residence on the 500 block of Poplar Street.
11:59 p.m. — Officers responded to a possible burglary on the 100 block of East Canal Street. The residence was checked and it was found to be secured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.