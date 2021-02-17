Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Jan. 12
9:25 a.m., Chauncey —Deputies responded to Converse Street, in Chauncey, in reference to a trespasser. Upon Deputies arrival, they had negative contact and obtained information that the male subject who was trespassing, had been arrested on the previous shift. No further actions were needed.
10:11 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old ST RT 56, in New Marshfield, for an active dispute. Upon arrival, the female said the male involved had left. No further action needed.
3:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a report of a female that was on foot crossing the street, very slowly. Deputies located the female and found that she was suffering from a medical issue that made it difficult to walk. No assistance was requested, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in reference to a female subject that was just released out of a psychiatric hospital, in the Columbus, Ohio area, the week prior. The female advised she was hearing voices in her head. The female was transported to Obleness Memorial Hospital, for a medical/mental evaluation. No further actions were needed.
2:53 p.m., Stewart — 45 year old Michael Martin Jr. of Guysville, was arrested on several felony warrants. Additional charges are pending.
2:12 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a private property accident, at the Albany Post Office. No injuries were reported, and a private property crash report was taken.
4:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to a female with possible mental issues. The caller advised the female stated she was hearing voices, and was very paranoid. Deputies made contact with the female and she did not meet the criteria for a blue slip.
5:04 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Back ST, in Millfield, in regards to a parking complaint. The caller had several questions in regards to on street parking. The caller was advised of the laws, and nothing further was needed.
5:40 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Highfields DR, in Millfield, in regards to locating a suspicious person along the roadway. The male was given a ride to his residence. Nothing further needed.
7:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of threats that allegedly were made inside a business, in The Plains. After speaking with both parties and a witness, deputies did not find that they had enough evidence to support a menacing charge.
9:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Union Lane, in The Plains, on a request of a well being check. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the individual and determined everything was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, Feb. 13
1:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched SR 550, in Athens, on a report of an inactive dispute. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to involved parties, deputies received conflicting statements. Involved parties were separated for the remainder of the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:08 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a domestic dispute. The teenage caller reported that her parents were fighting. On scene, Deputies spoke with all parties. No evidence of any physical violence was observed, and neither party wished to make a criminal statement in regards to the event. The female opted to stay with a family friend for the remainder of the evening, to avoid contact with her husband. With the parties separated and no evidence of any criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol. No further action at that time.
10:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report by phone, of a phone scam. The complainant stated that a male claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office, stating that he was from the warrant division and that the complainant was going to have a warrant issued if she did not make a payment. The caller was advised that this is a scam and that the Sheriff's Office does not call and attempt to collect money over the phone.
10:35 a.m., Shade — Deputies were dispatched to Shade Community Center, in regards to an abandoned vehicle. The 2012 Toyota Corolla was tagged for tow. Dispatched attempted to call the owner and left a message that the vehicle was subject to tow.
1:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Mill St, in Chauncey, in reference to a male shadow boxing in his underwear. The adult male was located and transported to his fathers residence. The subject is known to law enforcement and is known to suffer mental illness and abuse drugs.
2:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, for a report that a male threatened to shoot himself. Deputies met with and interviewed the male, however they did not find that he met the criteria to be taken for an evaluation.
3:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster and took a report of breaking and entering, that occurred a few days earlier. No leads exist at this time.
6:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Clinton St, in The Plains, in regards to a male that was located deceased. Nothing suspicious in nature was located, and after the investigation, the death was determined to be natural.
4:35 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Broad St, in Albany, in regards to juveniles putting their bicycles on the benches at the park. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the juveniles.
4:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Dollar General, on United lane, in Athens, in regards to an abandoned vehicle report. Contact of the vehicle owner was attempted, but unsuccessful. The vehicle was tagged to be removed.
6:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fifth St, in The Plains, for a report of a domestic incident. Deputies found that multiple involved parties had torn clothing and minor injuries, and it was determined that the involved parties were mutually responsible for the escalation to violence. Two of the individuals agreed to leave for the evening. No further action was taken.
11:09 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to the area of Truetown Road and Monserat Ridge Road, in Millfield, to assist EMS with a medical call. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. Deputies were advised that the female was with family members and was declining medical attention. Units resumed patrol.
11:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the male participant of this incident was gone and is unable to be located. Female participant provided a statement about the incident. Area was patrolled for male, so he could be served a copy of a TPO. He was not located and is believed to be headed toward Jackson County.
Sunday, Feb 14
1:00 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon, for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies were advised the alarm company made contact with a female, who gave the wrong pass code. Units checked the business and found it to be secured.
1:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane, in The Plains, for a 911-hangup call. Deputies were advised a male was unhappy with the medical services that he received earlier in the day. Deputies were advised that the male called 911 to report this. Deputies spoke with the male and advised him of the proper way to contact, if he was unhappy. Deputies also warned the male about calling 911 and not having an actual emergency. Units resumed patrol.
Deputies responded to the area of Route 50 and United lane, in Athens, in regards to a female walking along the highway pushing a stroller. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described female.
Deputies met a female at her place of work, in Athens, to take a report of a domestic incident. Deputies established probable cause to make an arrest for domestic violence, and the caller's boyfriend was transported to SEORJ without incident.
Deputies responded to S Plains Rd, in The Plains, in regards to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller advised there was a vehicle parked partially in their driveway. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the caller called back in stating the vehicle had left. No further action taken.
Deputies responded to Elm Street, in Stewart, in regards to an attempt to locate, for Washington County SO. Deputies checked the residence. Negative contact was made. No further action was taken.
Deputies responded to Circle Drive, in Guysville, for a well-being check. Washington County SO, advised somebody got photos of a male on their ring doorbell covered in blood. Deputies spoke with the male. He stated that his boss hit him in the head multiple times with a piece of metal. He stated his boss refused to give him his tools back. Deputies advised the male to contact Washington County SO, if he wanted to file a report, due to the incident occurring in their jurisdiction.
4:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to U.S Route 33, near Richland Ave, for a report of a vehicle that had just been in a single vehicle accident. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate any vehicles matching the description, that appeared to have crashed.
11:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Frum Road, in Athens, for a domestic dispute. On scene, the caller stated that her fiancé was drunk and needed to leave. She reported no physical violence or threats of violence had been made. The fiancé advised he had nowhere to go. The couple agreed to work it out and have the man remain at the residence. No further action was needed.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
4:57 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Beckler Road, in New Marshfield, for a parking problem. The caller stated a vehicle has been parked at the bottom of his driveway, for four days. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal. No further action was taken.
7:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, in The Plains, for a noise complaint. The caller stated his neighbors were being very loud. Deputies spoke with the neighbor and asked him to turn his music down. The male advised he would turn his music down. No further action was taken.
10:02 p.m., Coolville — Deputies met with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who had a male on a warrant out of our county. Joshua Miller, age 38, of Waverly was transported to SEORJ without incident.
