Athens Police Department:
Thursday, Aug. 22
10:39 p.m., North Congress Street — Officers responded to North Congress Street for a report of a broken window. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Aug. 22
2 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to a report of a wayward horse on Rhoric Road. Contact was made with the caller who had captured the horse. Attempts were made at several residences to locate the owner with no success. The caller stated she would place the horse in the neighbor’s fence until an owner could be located.
6:06 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Salem Road for a report of a possible burglary. Deputies investigated the scene after being alerted that the door had been pried open. Nothing was reported missing at the time of the report.
