Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, March 27
11:29 a.m., Millfield — A resident of Route 13 reported items of car parts stolen from a vehicle. A report was taken.
9:54 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a theft from a bank account through the use of a forged check. An investigation is ongoing.
2:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Route 50 for a report of multiple items stolen. This case remains under investigation.
12:51 p.m., Bean Hollow — Deputies were dispatched to the church located at the intersection of Route 550 and Bean Hollow Road, on a report of a female passed out in a vehicle. Upon arriving on scene the vehicle was not located at the church. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle and had no contact with the described vehicle.
8:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Old State Route 78 on a report of a drone underneath a mobile home. Deputies arrived on scene and was not able to see underneath the home, and had no contact with any persons there. Call unfounded deputies returned to patrol.
8:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of Route 33 near Route 550 for a report of an intoxicated male walking along the roadway. Deputies made contact with the male and did not observe any signs of impairment. The male wished to call a friend to pick him up.
Saturday, March 28
12:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road on a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene deputies spoke to the involved parties and it was found to be a verbal dispute as there was no evidence of a physical dispute. Parties were separated as the involved male agreed to leave the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:52 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a fire on High St. Glouster, deputies arrived on scene and assisted as needed. The fire was quickly contained by fire units, deputies returned to patrol.
12:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street on a report of sounds of gunfire. Upon arriving in the area deputies patrolled the area attempting to locate. While patrolling deputies heard two shots and determined they were not on Fourth St. and were a further distance away on SR 682. Deputies continued to patrol and was not able to locate and there were no further shots that were heard or reported.
10:40 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Monroe Street on a report of an opossum that was struck by a car and was still alive in the roadway. Upon arriving on scene it was found that the opossum was humanly taken care of by an area resident. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report that a church’s lights were on after hours when they were normally off. Deputies checked the church and found everything to be in order. Contact was made with an employee, who advised that they were cleaning and performing maintenance on audio equipment. With no criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol.
12:23 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a parking complaint. The caller reported that their neighbor was parked facing the wrong direction on the street. Deputies made contact with the vehicle’s owner, who was warned of the parking violation and moved his vehicle without incident. No further action was needed.
12:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Center Street outside of Athens for the sounds of gunshots. The caller stated they heard gunshots then at least one vehicle leaving the area. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any vehicles or evidence that any criminal act occurred at that time.
7:12 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took part in continued after hour patrols of the Family Dollar Store. A motorist had collided with the building earlier in the day and compromised the exterior of the building. Deputies made contact with store management and confirmed that private contractors were on scene working on repairs. Management also confirmed that store security measures were still working as usual. They advised they would call if any additional assistance was needed.
Sunday, March 29
2:28 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a business alarm at the Family Dollar in New Marshfield. The business was closed at the time. Exterior check done and found the building to be secure. The alarm appeared to be set off by high winds.
11:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a third party complaint of persons doing drugs on Erwin Road. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke with neighbors, but did not locate these subjects.
11:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the sounds of gun shots on Radford Road near the Gun Club. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate anyone discharging a firearm.
4:20 p.m., New Marshfield — A female called into the Sheriff’s Office in regards to an ex-boyfriend that came to her residence and knocked on her door, then left. The female stated she was uncomfortable with this male being around. The female was advised to contact the court and attempt to acquire a protection order.
5:39 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield where the caller advised that they wanted another male to leave the residence. Upon arrival neither the caller or the other male were there. Case is closed.
3:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for a report of gunshots. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
11:27 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to LeAx Water district on a business alarm. On arrival the exterior of the business was found to be secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:18 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were advised at shift change about a patrol request made by 501 about an injured dog on Vanderhoof Road. Animal was located, but due to the location, an inspection of injury could not be performed. Dog Warden was contacted to remove the animal. No further action taken.
12:23 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Four Mile Creek Road, in reference to a narcotics overdose. Upon arrival EMS was on scene with the victim. Victim had given birth just days prior and had taken additional medication to deal with pain, possibly an infection, and needed to seek medical treatment. EMS transported patient to the hospital. No further action taken.
1:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to an active dispute complaint. Deputies made contact with the husband and wife who were having a disagreement. There was no complaint or sign of any violence, and this is determined to be a verbal dispute only. The pair opted to return to their residence nearby and call it a night. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road in reference to a noise complaint. Deputies made contact with the caller who indicated the vehicle and persons creating the disturbance left prior to our arrival. Area was found to be all quiet during subsequent patrol. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a dispute at a Rhoric Road residence. The dispute was only verbal in nature. The parties separated with the female leaving the residence and taking the couple’s two children. No charges were filed.
8:14 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street on a report that a female next door could be heard yelling for someone to call the police. While deputies were en route another caller called reporting their neighbor was arguing with her adult son. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the female who stated her adult son had left. She further stated that he is not allowed at her house, and he showed up today and was wanting to go inside and was arguing with her. She stated he was wanting a coat and she threw a coat outside for him and he left. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to locate him. She was advised if he was to return and cause further problems to call.
12:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a patrol request. The caller advised that she had heard screaming coming from the wooded area behind her home.She was not certain if it was a human or an animal. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary nearby but heard nothing out of the ordinary. With no evidence of any criminal act present, Deputies resumed regular patrol of the area.
6:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Kennedy Road for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. Returned to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Friday, March 27
9:52 a.m. — Officers received a report of shoplifting from Walmart. James Robert Kipe was charged with theft and released.
Sunday, March 29
1:04 — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint on North High Street near the Athens Middle School. Zachary Hayes Hanus was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and resisting arrest.
Nelsonville Police Department
Saturday, March 28
10:20 a.m. — Officer responded to Myers Street for a report of a medical lift that was found on a resident’s property. Officer determined where the item came from and it was returned to the owner.
11:08 a.m. — Officer responded to a verbal dispute on Third Street. The dispute was between two brothers over a tool.
11:37 a.m. — Officer responded back to Third Street this time for
reported threats being made. Both parties gave conflicting statements about what had occurred. While on scene one of the brothers was served a ban notice for his father’s residence.
11:40 a.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Myers Street for what a neighbor reported as a domestic argument. Officer spoke with a female who stated she and her husband were only arguing and her husband had already left the residence. The female stated she did not wish to pursue any charges.
1:52 p.m. — Officers responded to what was initially believed to be a two-vehicle crash. One female was observed assaulting another female. This female was taken into custody. While at the office the true identity of the female was determined and officers learned she had a warrant for her arrest. She then appeared to be having a seizure and ACEMS was summoned. She was transported to Ohio Health in Athens and charges are pending relating to this incident.
3:11 p.m. — Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 1000 block of East Canal Street. Officers met with a female who made the call and she told them she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend. No injuries were observed and the female refused to pursue criminal charges.
3:33 p.m. — Officer retrieved and properly disposed of a discarded syringe in Rocky Boot Way.
5:02 p.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of West Washington Street for a “commotion.” Officers learned one party in the house was upset over a pet. No criminal activity was found to have occurred.
6:46 p.m. — Officers again responded to Third Street. It was determined one of the residents broke out his window as he was upset over the earlier incident. As the only damage was to his own property nothing criminal had occurred.
8:27 p.m. — Officers returned to Third Street concerning the ongoing verbal disagreement.
8:40 p.m. — Officers responded to Polley Park concerning someone being in the park after dark and also having a fire. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
9:34 p.m. — Officer responded to Robbins Road for what was reported as gun shots. While on the way to the area the officer observed fireworks being set off. Officer patrolled the area and sat stationary but was unable to determine the location where the fireworks were set off.
10:42 p.m. — Officers responded to Third Street for a report of a resident trying to set his house on fire. Phillip Simms, age 54, was charged with Domestic Violence. He was transported to the SEORJ and is scheduled to appear in Athens Municipal Court on 3/30/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.