Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, April 15
12:02 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Mound Street for a third-party report of a burglary in progress. The complainant stated that they saw a male enter what they believed was an abandoned home. While deputies were en route, the complainant stated the male fled on foot in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the person.
2:18 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Ninth Street to meet with a complainant who stated that unknown individuals were following him. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any persons in the area. No further action taken.
3:49 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the report of a verbal altercation on Happy Hollow Road in York Township. Contact was made with both male and female. The female appeared to be either intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. Neither party had any visible injury and both indicated they had been in a shouting match, but nothing physical had occurred. Male indicated he was taking the female to her residence and dropping her off.
7:11 a.m., The Plains — A report of a theft was taken by phone from a resident in The Plains area. Caller reported a tool box that was taken from his shop with hand tools inside. The tool box was described as a Kennedy tool box brown in color with two drawers. Report was taken on incident.
8:32 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to GoMart for a trespass complaint. Deputies learned that a former employee still comes in and is rude to other employees and management wished that they be served a no trespass order. The former employee was served the trespass complaint form and advised not to return or they would be arrested.
12:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Radford Road, in reference an SOS vehicle alarm activation. Upon arriving, the owner had just purchased the new vehicle and was trying to set up the technical aspects of it and could not turn off the alarm. The owner was calling the manufacturer to get it straightened out. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a theft of license plates in Canaan Township. Deputies located the suspect driving a vehicle with the stolen plates, and issued citations for Driving Under Suspension and Fictitious Plates. The victim advised that they no longer wished for any charges related to the theft of the plates. No further action needed.
5:07 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of a dog bite that occurred in Chauncey. This case is being referred to the Dog Warden for follow up.
10:40 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Troy Township for a death investigation. The caller reported that a family member was found unresponsive in the woods near their home. EMS arrived on scene and confirmed that the subject was deceased. The Athens County Coroner’s office was advised and responded to the scene. The incident is under further review.
4:28 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue for a report of a dispute. The complainant stated that he was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend. Deputies spoke with the female who wished to separate for the evening. Both parties separated. No further action taken.
