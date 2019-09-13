Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Sept. 12
10:43 a.m., Guysville — A report of a breaking and entering of a gas well depot site on River Road in Guysville was received. Both perimeter gates were left open and most all of the valuable items were stolen. A used cigarette was recovered from the location and several photographs were taken of the crime scene. This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident call the Athens County Sheriff's Office nonemergency phone number, 740-593-6633.
7:24 p.m., Athens — An inactive theft report was received from a Lemaster Road resident. The complainant advised that fishing equipment was stolen from his porch on this day. Currently there are no leads in this case.
7:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bassett Road for a theft report. The victim advised that multiple items were stolen from his locked garage. This case is under further investigation.
8:59 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Baker Road for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived and could hear yelling inside the residence. Deputies made contact with a male who admitted that he hit his girlfriend. Deputies found probable cause to arrest Derek Mathena, age 29, of Athens, for domestic violence. Mathena was transported to the regional jail without incident.
Athens Police Department:
Thursday, Sept. 12
9:24 a.m., East Park Drive — Items were taken from a construction site on East Park Drive overnight. An investigation is pending.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Sept. 12
12:14 p.m., off campus — Complainant reports gate removed from university property.
