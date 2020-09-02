Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Aug. 31
12:48 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Reach program, on Kimberly Road, on a theft of a catalytic converter. Deputy arrived and took a report on the incident. Video on the business did capture the male and will be circulated for identification.
1:18 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Red Dog Road for a report of an armed male that was hallucinating and making threats. Deputies found that the male was in need of an evaluation, and he was transported to O'Bleness without incident.
2:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road in regards to a welfare check for a female. The caller, who is the mother of the female, was concerned her daughter was on drugs and needed assistance. The female was advised of her options, and decided to have her daughter stay with family for several days to sober up.
3:53 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone in regards to identity theft. She stated that somebody opened a $1,700 loan in her husband's name in February. She stated that she needed a report on file so that she could dispute the claim.
3:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Clover Lane in regards to suspicious activity. The caller advised there was a young male attempting to enter his vehicle. The caller stated the young male's mother had called him back to his home. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle, and everything was OK.
4:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 33 near the Route 550 exit to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop. Deputies watched the two occupants while OSP searched the vehicle. No further action was taken.
6:35 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to an incident with her and her boyfriend. The female stated she was worried her boyfriend would move her things. After further questioning the female advised this is occurring in Meigs County. The female was advised to contact Meigs County.
8:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to harassment. She stated that her husband has been harassing her. She stated that he comes to her dad's house every day looking for her. She said that no physical violence occurred. Deputies provided her with information on how to get a protection order.
9:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue for a third party complaint of a dispute. Upon arrival, there was negative contact at the residence. Contact was made with multiple neighbors who all advised they did not hear anything. Case closed.
10:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a possible protection order violation. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the suspect did not violate the protection order. Case closed.
10:51 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were contacted by a male who advised that his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was threatening to cause damage to his vehicle. The caller advised that he just wanted to document the incident. No further action requested at this time.
11:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a complaint of a loud noise, at a residence on Brimstone Road in Carthage Township. Deputies responded to the area and sat stationary for some time. Deputies did not hear any excessive noise or observe any criminal activity at that time. No further action was taken.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
12:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to North Plains Road for a loud noise complaint. The caller advised that there were people standing in front of her apartment being loud and playing music. Deputies spoke with a male that advised that he had his music on but had shut it off because he didn't realize how late it was. Units returned to patrol.
1:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Rhoric Road for a report of a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the caller who advised that she just wanted her father to not comeback to the property. The father was issued a trespass complaint. Units returned to patrol.
3:41 a.m., Murray City — Deputies responded to a residence near Gift Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Hocking County deputies also responded as the exact location of the incident was uncertain. After speaking with the victim and investigating the complaint, Athens County deputies arrested Cole Snyder age 21 of Murray City for domestic violence. Snyder was transported to SEORJ to await arraignment at Athens Municipal Court.
8:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a possible homeless camp located off of Poston Roads. A camp was located but no persons were found. Property owners were advised.
9:20 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Deep Hollow Road on a dispute. On arrival to the residence, no persons were found and no vehicles were located. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Luhrig Road in reference to a caller reporting finding a large amount of mail found on the roadway belonging to other residents on the road. The mail was collected and taken back to local U.S. Post Office. No further actions were needed.
12:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute near Heinzer's on Ohio Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both subjects and neither party wished to pursue charges. Both parties went separate ways and no further actions were needed.
12:48 p.m., Chauncey — A well being check was requested at Green Meadows, on May Avenue, for an elderly female. Contact was made with the female who stated everything was fine. The deputy returned to patrol.
4:27 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in regards to a woman in the road. Deputies received information that the woman got dropped off at the New Marshfield Family Dollar. Deputies made contact with the female. She stated that she was not in the middle of the road. She said that she was on the side of the road fixing her shoes. Deputies spoke with the manager at Family Dollar. She stated that she wanted the woman deemed as trespassing. The woman was served with a trespass complaint and escorted off the premises.
5:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. She said that her dad's ex-girlfriend was refusing to leave the property. The caller stated that the woman has multiple warrants. Deputies made contact with the female. She was arrested on an Athens County and Perry County warrant. Deputies transported the female to the county line. Perry County took possession of the female. No further action was taken.
5:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to stolen checks, which were used by a family member without permission. This case remains under investigation.
6:22 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies met with a female who advised her deceased boyfriend's daughter has been coming onto her property, threatening to take items and harassing her. The subject fled prior to law enforcement arrival, but the complainant stated she is going to pursue obtaining a protection order.
6:52 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road for an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved individuals who gave conflicting statements as to what happened, and probable cause could not be established. Parties were separated and advised to remain in their own residence.
9:46 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road for a loud noise complaint. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
10:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue where the caller advised she heard a women screaming outside. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
Athens City Police Department
Monday, Aug. 31
10:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft on Columbus Road. A catalytic converter from a box truck was reported stolen.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
2:56 a.m. — Officers responded to South Shannon Avenue for a report of a male looking in the window of a house. Matt Hawk, 44, of Athens, was served a charge for voyeurism and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail until his court date at 8:30 a.m. the same day. He has been further charged with public indecency.
