Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Feb. 5
8:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to State Route 682 near The Plains, to assist OSHP, on a traffic stop. A deputy stood by while the traffic stop was completed.
4:57 p.m., Amesville — Deputies received a report of a possible theft, in Amesville. Prior to meeting with the complainant, deputies were advised that the complainant was unable to meet, and that he decided to come into ACSO to make the report at a later date.
Saturday, Feb. 6
12:23 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Spice Lick Rd, in Nelsonville, for a report that a disorderly male broke a window on a camper, that was parked on the caller's property. The caller only wished to complete a trespass against the male. Deputies are attempting to locate that male to serve him with his trespass warning.
12:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to State Route 682, in Athens, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated the suspect had left on foot, prior to deputies arrival. No threats or physical violence had occurred and was only a verbal argument. Units resumed patrol.
1:53 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Rd, in Millfield, for a report of two males removing parts from two parked cars. Deputies located one of the males next to one of the parked cars, and they confirmed that a battery that was sitting in the suspect's vehicle belonged to one of the complainant's cars. The other suspect was located next door, and they were both issued a court summons for theft.
1:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a report of a stolen cell phone. The caller reported that his phone went missing right after a woman left his apartment. The caller was able to provide a phone number for the phone, but he could not give deputies the brand or model of his phone. Despite being at home, the caller refused to answer the door when deputies attempted to follow up again, later in the evening. No further action will be taken until the caller requests further assistance.
3:39 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report from a parent that a New Marshfield resident told her children that they were not allowed to play in the New Marshfield Park. The caller only wished for the incident to be documented.
4:34 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to RailRoad ST, in New Marshfield, for a report that multiple people that got pepper sprayed.
5:14 p.m., p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Fady RD, in Glouster, in regards to a drug activity complaint. The caller stated she has family members that have been selling drugs from her residence. The subjects could not be located at the residence at that time. This case remains under investigation.
2:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Tomoko Trailer Court, in The Plains, for a report of possible drug sales. Deputies made contact with a reported vehicle and it's passengers. Deputies identified the parties, and determined no criminal activity was present at the time. Units returned to patrol.
5:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of an alarm. Deputies found the alarm was indicating the fire suppression system at the pumps, had been activated. Deputies remained on scene until a key holder arrived on scene. No further action taken.
6:26 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Circle Dr, in New Marshfield, in regards to a well being check on a 15 year old male. The caller stated the male's mother had just passed away, and wanted a Deputy to check on the juvenile due to him being alone at the residence. Deputies checked the residence, but nobody was home.
10:07 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to 11th ST, in Jacksonville, in regards to a mental issue. The caller advised her husband has been adjusting to his new medication and was visibly confused and put his hands on her and his grandchild. The subjects did not wish to pursue charges, they just wanted a Deputy to check on him and his well being. Deputies made contact with the male, and he appeared fine. The caller stated her husband appeared to be back to his normal self. Nothing further was needed.
11:30 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Converse ST, in Chauncey, where the caller advised they believed somebody was inside a business after hours. The building was checked with no signs of forced entry.
11:23 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Lake Drive, in Trimble, for a report of a male passed out in a vehicle. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that he was arguing with a friend. Deputies did request for the Ohio State Highway to the scene, due to the male possibly under the influence. It was later determine the male was fine to drive. No further action taken.
Sunday, Feb. 7
12:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fourth ST, in The Plains, for a possible intoxicated driver unconscious in the vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located and the driver was found unconscious with the vehicle running. The State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and the male driver was later arrested for driving under the influence. Charges were handled by the State Highway Patrol.
2:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an activated alarm, on Poston RD, in The Plains. Area was patrolled. There was no apparent indication the structure had been entered, nor was damage observed to structure. A key-holder could be contacted and therefore was not responding to the location. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:32 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded Lemaster RD, in Athens, for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with the involved parties who denied a domestic dispute occurred. Deputies did not find any evidence of a domestic dispute had occurred. Units resumed patrol.
12:37 p.m., Poston Rd/LeMaster Rd. — Deputies were requested by the Ohio State Patrol to patrol for subjects that had fled on foot, after a pursuit that occurred and the vehicle crashed at Lemaster/Poston Road. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact. No further actions were needed.
12:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in reference to a mother calling to report her daughter that was having a mental breakdown. Upon deputies arrival, the daughter advised she was having a bad day, and had no intention of harming herself or anyone else. No further actions were needed at this time.
11 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Shanks Rd, in Coolville, in reference to a vehicle partially in the roadway and blocking a driveway. Made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle. The vehicle had a flat tire is why it had been parked there.
5:14 p.m., Glouster — Deputies assisted Glouster PD, with an intoxicated male on Cross ST, in Glouster. The male lived near the location and he was already home when deputies arrived. Made contact and there was a sober adult at the residence with the male. No further action was needed.
3:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated two LP cylinders were stolen out of his front yard. This case remains under investigation.
6:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fourth ST, in The Plains, for a drug overdose. Upon arrival, deputies found ACEMS preparing to transport the overdosed subject, who was awake and on his feet. After being advised by ACEMS that no assistance was needed, deputies returned to patrol.
9:09 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report that a camper was stolen, from Coolville earlier in the day, and that it was located by the owner in Washington County. A report was made documenting that the camper was stolen, and he was advised to contact Washington County Sheriff's Office, due to the camper being located on private property.
4:45 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road, in Nelsonville, for a Breaking and Entering. The caller stated that somebody broke into her house. She advised they destroyed some of her cameras and took her DVR box. The caller stated she wanted a report on file for information purposes. No further action was taken.
11:10 p.m., Albany —Deputies received a report of female thinking of harming herself. While in route ACEMS arrived on scene and met with the female whom was cooperative and wanted treatment at the hospital. The female was transported by ACEMS and deputies were canceled.
11:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a dispute at a residence on Salem RD, in Athens. Upon arrival, the individual creating the disturbance was gone. Caller did not wish to make a criminal complaint, attempt to pursue any criminal charges, or pursue a trespass complaint. A patrol of the area was requested by the caller. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, Feb. 8
12:45 a.m., Glouster —Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm on High ST, in Glouster. Outside of the structure was checked and no signs of entry or attempted entry were observed. A key-holder arrived on scene and a check of the interior structure was performed. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:28 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a request for assistance from Nelsonville Police, for a male subject whom barricaded himself in the restroom of Speedway in Nelsonville. Deputies responded and assisted NPD with removing the male from the restroom. Ultimately the male was transported to O'Bleness for medical treatment. No further action was taken by the ACSO.
