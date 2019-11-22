Athens Police Department:
Thursday, Nov. 21
11:46 p.m., Court Street — APD responded to North Court Street to assist Athens County EMS with a laceration on a leg. It was found that Bethany A. Welch, 19 of Vienna, W.Va. kicked out a window on North Congress Street, causing the laceration. She was cited for criminal damaging.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Nov. 21
11:15 a.m., The Ridges — Report taken in reference to light pole damage.
5:15 p.m., parking lot 111 — Report taken in reference to vehicle property damage.
10:24 p.m., Sargent Hall — Summons issued to Fitzgerald J. Dwyer for fake ID.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Nov. 21
11 a.m., The Plains — A Bean Road resident in The Plains reported a flag stolen. The caller stated the flag was in her yard a few feet from her residence when it was taken.
11:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to South Canaan Road in reference to a possible burglary. Once on scene it was determined the person at the residence works for a company called "NECO" out of West Virginia. This company is working with the Tuppers Plains Water District to replace water meters. The employee stated they have completed over half of the replacements but would be in the area several more days. There are approximately 10 employees in 10 different vehicles in the area doing the replacements. Most have the "NECO" decal somewhere on the vehicle, but it is possible they may not be visible from inside the residence.
12:26 p.m., Athens — A Baker Road resident reported a package may have been stolen from her residence. The caller reported it to the retailer but needed a report filed prior to them resolving the issue. At this time there are no suspects.
1:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies made a traffic stop on Canal Street in Nelsonville when observing a female subject that was known to have warrants for her arrest. Deputies confirmed she had active Athens and Hocking County warrants for aggravated trafficking of drugs. The female was placed under arrest for her active and transported to court. She also received traffic citations for Expired Registration and no operators license.
4:27 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a walk-in report of money stolen from a bank account by attempting to cash fraudulent checks. The victim stated she contacted the bank and requested the official report for further use. This case is under investigation.
