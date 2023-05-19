Athens County Sheriff's Office
May 13
4:04 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a spam phone call on Hartman Road, The Plains. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone and a report was taken.
7:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chase Road in Albany for a report of a traffic hazard. Upon patrolling the area, it was determined the obstruction was out of the roadway.
8:41 p.m. — While patrolling the area of North Blackburn Road near U.S. Route 50 in Athens, a deputy observed a vehicle being on the roadway with an equipment violation. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and upon making contact with the two occupants, it was found that the female passenger had several felony warrants for her arrest. The female was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
9:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street in Glouster for a vandalism complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
9:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, New Marshfield, for a report of possible harassment. The individual was advised of the proper steps moving forward. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Hebbardsville Road, Albany. Upon arrival, it was determined that a female’s car had broken down, but she had a ride on the way.
10:04 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 open-line phone call on North Plains Road in The Plains. A deputy patrolled the area but was unable to locate the caller. No additional calls were received from the phone number.
10:52 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rhoric Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Units arrived on scene and found a vehicle along the roadway in the township right-of-way, as well as on the complainant’s property. Units tagged the vehicle removal per the complainant’s request. The owner of the vehicle was notified. No further action taken.
11:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to Radford Road, Athens, for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area.
May 14
10:24 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Jacksonville on an open-line 911 call. Deputies were canceled en route as it was found to be an accidental call.
12 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident of Cardaras Drive, Glouster, advising that she had discovered drug paraphernalia outside. Deputies responded and collected the items.
12:40 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Shade Road, Athens, for a well-being check of a female. Deputies had no contact with the female at the dispatched residence. Deputies later made contact with the female, who advised everything was fine.
2:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road in Athens for a violation of a protection order. Upon arrival, it was determined that the order of protection was no longer valid, and that no crime had occurred.
2:29 — Deputies responded to an activated commercial alarm on North Plains Road, The Plains. The business was found secure, and it was determined to be a false alarm.
2:30 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Bartlett Road in Athens for a report of threats. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
5:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rutland Home Furnishing in The Plains for a report of an alarm activation. It was determined to be a false alarm and deputies returned to patrol.
5:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a report of a motor vehicle accident. A report was taken, and the incident is under review.
9:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to a well-being check on a juvenile making statements about harming themself. Deputies made contact with the juvenile and later transported them for medical treatment.
9:39 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment on Front Street in Glouster. A deputy responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant. A report was taken on the incident.
May 15
2:23 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a dispute on North Street, Glouster, that resulted in a window being broken. After speaking with both involved parties, deputies issued one of the parties a summons for Criminal Damaging.
4:16 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Front Street in Glouster for a report of suspicious activity. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
7:10 a.m. — A deputy responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a theft. It appears that approximately $60 dollars in cash was removed from two entered vehicles. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.
7:53 a.m. — Deputies took a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.
8:13 a.m. — A deputy responded to a residential alarm on West Second Street in The Plains. The residence was secured but contact was not able to be made with the homeowner.
1:43 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Road in Millfield for a loose livestock/trespass issue. Deputies spoke to the involved parties and the issue was resolved.
1:46 p.m. — Deputies received an open-line 911 call from a cell phone in the rear lot of Movies 10 in Nelsonville. A deputy responded and checked the parking lot but had no contact with the unknown caller. The deputy also attempted contact with the business but was unsuccessful.
2:59 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of criminal damage on Front Street in Glouster. A deputy spoke with the complainant at her residence and a report was taken.
3:27 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding counterfeit money on Spring Street, Glouster. A deputy spoke with the complainant and a report was taken.
3:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a juvenile complaint. It was determined that threats of violence were made by the juvenile and they were arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center.
4:33 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic dispute in Glouster. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant and suspect. Upon speaking with both parties, a juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and transported to a juvenile detention center.
7:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens for a juvenile problem. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the situation was handled on scene.
8 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity on Baker Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the area and made contact with the complainant, as well as the male in question. After speaking with the male, he was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
8:09 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a neighbor dispute on Mill Street in Chauncey. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant. It was determined that no criminal offense had occurred, and the deputies resumed patrol.
8:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster in reference to a juvenile issue. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties.
8:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Old State Route 78 in Glouster in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined that no threats were made, and the parties had separated.
9:40 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Albany to assist the Athens Police Department in performing a well-check on multiple juveniles. Units were unsuccessful in making contact at the residence.
11:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to Pratt Street, Millfield, for a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the caller that their spouse would not stop talking. With no threats or violence being reported, deputies returned to patrol.
11:58 p.m. — Deputies responded to Pratt Street, Millfield for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and found that they were visiting a local resident.
May 16
8:43 a.m. — A deputy responded to the area of Dollar General in The Plains for a report of subjects drinking alcohol on the property. A deputy arrived on scene, making contact with the subjects and advising them of the complaint. One container, located inside a backpack, was found with a small amount of alcohol inside. This was properly disposed of, and the subject was warned for the open container.
8:47 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Washington Road, Albany, to assist the Albany Police Department on a harassment complaint. Deputies were canceled en-route and returned to patrol.
10:14 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Athens for a report of an individual making threats of suicide. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the individual, who was transported for assistance.
11:06 a.m. — Deputies received a request from the Athens Police Department for well-being check on a male from Angel Ridge Road, Athens. Units made contact with the male and found him to be in good health. No further action was needed.
May 17
7:20 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about a domestic violence incident on Main Street in Millfield. After deputies completed their investigation, an arrest was made, and the individual was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
9:21 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, after a caller reported catching someone on camera attempting to enter their vehicle.
10:23 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about an abandoned vehicle on May Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal.
10:30 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a 911 open-line call from Millfield Road, Millfield. Deputies made contact at the residence, and the residents advised they did not need law enforcement assistance.
