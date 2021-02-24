Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Feb. 22
12:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge RD, in Athens, in reference to a dispute and theft complaint. Made contact with the involved parties, who are father/son. Both relayed very dis-similar accounts of what happened. Nothing could be determined in regards to an actual crime occurring. Parties were separated for the evening, and were going to remain separated. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to ST RT 550, in Athens, in reference to an activated alarm. Area around structure was checked and no attempts of entry were observed. Employee responded and checked interior of structure. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Industrial Dr. in The Plains, for an active alarm. Contact was made with a key holder and response was canceled.
4:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a parking problem, that was resolved before deputies arrived to the scene.
4:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to an alleged theft of her motor vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
4:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report from the post master, regarding an issue with a package that was dropped at an incorrect location. Deputies were not able to locate the package in question. There were no further leads on the incident.
5:07 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 13, in regards to people attempting to steal a vehicle. The caller stated that sometime between the hours of0300-0400, somebody attempted to steal his vehicle. He did not wish to pursue anything at this time. He requested extra patrols in the area. No further action was taken.
5:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to ST RT 682, in The Plains, in regards to a male located on a warrant. Deputies patrolled the area for the described male, but were unable to locate him.
7:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Del Carbo RD, in New Marshfield, in regards to a homicidal/suicidal male. The male was transported to Obleness Hospital without incident.
Tuesday, Feb 23
3:03 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road, in Nelsonville, for an activated alarm. While en-route, deputies were advised to cancel due to it being a false alarm. No further action was taken.
3:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to fraudulent activity. The male stated that he was doing his taxes and noticed fraudulent activity on his account. He advised money was being taken out of his account, since 04/06/20 for a total amount of $435.96. He stated he never let anybody use his card. He advised he reported it to his bank already. He stated he needed a report on file, so he could get his money back. He did not wish to pursue anything at this time. No further action was taken.
3:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rosewood Lane, in The Plains, for a 911 open line. Dispatch advised there was nothing but static on the line. Deputies knocked on the door multiple times, negative contact was made. No further action was taken.
4:48 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Pratt Road, in Millfield, in regards to threats. The caller stated that a group of boys from school wanted to fight him. He advised one of the boy's girlfriend said he was talking bad about them. He stated that they threatened to come back and beat him up. He advised he wanted deputies to spoke with the boys and tell them to stay off his property. Deputies made contact with one of the boy's parents. Deputies advised the male to speak with his son in regards to the incident that happened and to stay off the caller's property. The male stated he would have a talk with his son about the situation. The caller was advised to call back if the boys returned. No further action was taken.
6:56 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Lottridge RD, in Guysville, in regards to a dog bite complaint. The caller advised a neighbor's dog bit her child on its lower back. The child suffered from as mall puncture wound, but it is not considered serious. Deputies made contact with the dog's owner, a report was completed and forwarded to the dog warden.
11:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a child custody dispute, in Athens. Spoke with both parents regarding the issue and advised them the direction they needed to proceed in regards to determining paternity, and having a custody arrangement, etc. All parties were compliant and cooperative. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
