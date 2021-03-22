Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, March 19
5:12 p.m., Athens — A 3 year old child was found, walking on Vore Ridge RD, in Athens. The child had been playing outside with teenage children at the time he took off. The child was returned to the parents and Athens County Children’s Service’s have been notified.
7:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male who was reporting he had received a threatening text from a number he was not familiar with (740-517-2774). Male advised the text messages were a picture of knife and an odd message, which did not make much sense. Male advised he had received a text from the same number a few months prior, it again was cryptic and threatening. Complainant did some google searches and believed the number was associated with Kevin Martin, of the Athens area. the subject forwarded the screen shots of the messages, they have been placed in the case file at this time. Checked the number in our system and found it to be Kevin Martin’s phone number.
12:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the E. First Street, in The Plains, in reference to a female wanting to report an attempted burglary. The outside frame of the screen door was broken, but no other signs of forced entry were attempted or seen. No further actions were needed.
5:42 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a male from Millfield, in regards to a possible theft complaint. The caller stated he sold his vehicle to another male, but forgot to remove the license plate from the vehicle. The caller stated he contacted the male in an attempt to retrieve the license plate, but the male stated he believes it is somewhere on his property, but unsure of where at the time. The caller was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office if the other male can locate the plate, and if he can get the plate information to give to the Sheriff’s Office.
8:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech RD, in The Plains, in regards to an open door complaint. The residence was checked, and appeared to be abandoned for quite some time. No owner information is known at this time. No further action taken.
Saturday, March 20
1:43 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Sand Ridge Rd, in Millfield, on a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the roadway with the lights on for the last 20 minutes. Upon arriving on scene deputies located the vehicle and the female driver whom was asleep at the wheel. Deputies identified the female whom was found to be intoxicated. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted and the female was arrested for OVI.
4:04 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Rd, outside Nelsonville, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller said they looked outside and observed a car at the end of their driveway. Deputies made contact with the man, who was sleeping in his vehicle after a fight with his wife. He actually lived right down the road. The man agreed to go back to his residence. No further action was needed.
12:21 p.m., Trimble — Deputies took report on a fraudulent check case. The complainant had correspondence with a company on “Indeed” while looking for a job that ended up being a scam.
3:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to theft. The male stated that multiple tools were stolen from his shed. A report was taken and placed on file.
4:06 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies responded to ST RT 142, in Hockingport, for a male who was ran over by a truck. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that his highly intoxicated friend was laying in the parking lot. The caller advised that he attempted to avoid him but accidentally ran him over. The friend of the caller stated that he was fine and refused treatment from ACEMS. The caller advised that he would make sure his friend stayed in his camper for the rest of the evening.
4:56 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Tink’s Auto Center, in Millfield, in regards to a theft complaint. The owner stated last Tuesday, a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle on his lot and has video footage of the suspect. This case remains under investigation.
5:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett RD, in The Plains, in regards to a hospital transport for a blue slip. The subject was transported to Obleness hospital without incident.
5:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road, to assist ACEMS with a psychiatric female. While en-route, dispatch advised ACEMS was already en-route to OMH with the female. No further action was taken.
8:42 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in regards to a trespassing and theft complaint. The caller stated on his security cameras he witnessed two males enter his property, look around at a vehicle, and take some items from the back porch. The Sheriff’s Office has good quality video of the suspects, and this case remains under investigation.
9:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the intersection of Court Street and Washington Street, to assist the Athens Police Department. APD advised there was a crowd of people blocking the roadway. Deputies assisted until they were no longer needed.
10:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a large fight near a business, in Dover Township. Deputies responded to the area, but did not locate any persons engaged in fighting or other criminal activity at that time.
Sunday, March 21
6:56 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Seventh Street, in Jacksonville, for a no parking sign that was hit. The caller stated that his neighbors ran over the no parking sign. Deputies spoke with the neighbors. They said they had a trailer that was parked near the sign. They advised the sign was already halfway out of the ground. They stated they removed the sign from the ground to prevent themselves from hitting it when they was moving their trailer. There was no damage to the sign nor the vehicle. Deputies advised the individuals to put the sign back in the ground. No further action was taken.
2:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies met with a female, at the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains, in reference to an in active dispute, that occurred on East First Street, in The Plains. Deputies spoke with both parties and determined it only to be a verbal argument, with no threats or physical violence that occurred. No further action taken.
4:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report, that occurred on Bean Road, in The Plains. Multiple tools were stolen from the vehicle. Deputies followed upon a possible lead, on a suspect in this case and determined them not to be a suspect. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
7:31 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Swett Hollow Road, in Millfield, for a dispute. The caller stated that she heard a female screaming stop. Deputies spoke with a female at this residence. She advised that her kids were outside playing and yelling. She stated that she did not need assistance. Deputies did not observe any visible marks on the female. No further action was taken.
9:20 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Red Dog Road, in Glouster, for a male who was having delusions and acting odd. It was determined that the male did not meet the criteria for a blue slip at this time. No further action was taken.
10:48 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a domestic dispute occurring in the middle of the roadway, in Albany. No Albany units were on duty at the time of the incident. Deputies observed physical injuries on the female half of the dispute. The male was extremely intoxicated and was placed under arrest at that time for domestic violence. The male resisted arrest and had to be forcibly restrained at that time. Bret Christian age 44, of Albany, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest. Christian was transported to SEORJ without further incident.
Monday, March 22
12:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute, at a residence on Frum RD, in Athens. Units made contact with the female complainant at the residence, whom was injured from the altercation. The female was transported to O’Bleness ER for her injuries. Units located the male suspect approximately 2 miles away on a bicycle. Eric Porter age 47 of Athens, was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to SEORJ without further incident.
2:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an activated alarm, on ST RT 56. Perimeter of structure was checked, and a key holder responded and then an interior check was completed. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
