Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, April 9
2:33 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were on patrol in the Village of Glouster when they came in contact with a male. Deputies advised the male of the curfew hours for the Village of Glouster. The male was advised to return to his residence. No further action taken.
3:24 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties who stated it was only a verbal dispute and that no threats or physical violence had occurred. All parties wished to remain calm for the morning. No further action taken.
8:19 a.m., Athens — A resident of Poston Salem Road, reported that his 2006 Suzuki DR650 was stolen from his residence sometime during the night. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered as stolen.
11:57 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street on a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene, a report was taken and the vehicle was entered as a stolen vehicle.
6:22 p.m., Athens — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that the construction trailer on Route 550 had been broken into, and items have been stolen. This matter is under investigation.
1:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies arrested Jeniffer Midkiff, 39, and Bryon Casteel, 40, of Guysville. Both had warrants out of Athens Common Pleas Court.
6:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 near Rite Aid for a possible mental subject. Deputies patrolled the area for the description of a male subject given, with negative contact.
6:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a call for an active dispute on Route 682 near Vore Ridge Road. Deputies patrolled the area extensively with negative contact. No other information was provided.
10:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road for a 911 hang up call. Dispatch was not able to get the caller on the line after hearing some breathing on the initial call. Deputies checked on the residence and made contact with the resident. All was well and no other assistance was needed.
10:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Columbus Road for a well-being check. The caller advised that he had not heard from his father in a couple of days and requested a well being check due to his father having preexisting medical issues. Deputies made contact with the father and he stated that he was fine and that he would contact his son. Units returned to patrol.
10:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the person. Deputies’ returned to patrol.
